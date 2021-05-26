Omar Kelly: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki’s evolution continues, but will it pay off?

There’s a certain level of awakening that happens when a player enters their fourth NFL season.

That is usually when they become more comfortable in their skin, and more aware of their role, surrounds and contributions to the league.

They start to realize that the NFL is a business, and all the factors that are required to maximize their careers and paychecks.

Mike Gesicki has seemingly reached that point in his evolution, and might be ready to let the world see an unfiltered version of himself.

That’s how he came off during Wednesday’s conversation with the media following the Dolphins’ offseason training activity session.

The tight end vehemently defended Tua Tagovailoa, the second-year quarterback who led Miami to a 6-3 record in his nine starts last season, but got benched twice for veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“The problem with the criticism [of Tagovailoa] is there is nothing behind it,” said Gesicki, who caught 53 passes for 703 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns last season. “He came in here and played nine games and did a lot of good things for us. Stepped up in some big situations and got better for us each and every week.

“He’s going to focus on what’s important and the opinions that are important,” Gesicki continued. “The guys in the locker room all believe in him and respect him.”

Gesicki’s been down that road before, forced to silence the critics because his NFL career got off to a slow start.

But in the past two seasons Gesicki has evolved into a dangerous playmaker, catching 104 passes for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Now it should be time for him to get paid, and land one of those lucrative $10-12 million a season contracts tight ends received this offseason.

Gesicki sidestepped a question about his desire to get a new multi-year deal done with the Dolphins before the season starts.

“I‘m just continuing to learn, trying to maybe expand my role,” Gesicki said. “Right now, I’m just coming in here each and every day just hammering down the playbook, trying to learn this stuff and be able to be as versatile as possible for my position.”

The team and Gesicki’s people should be having conversations about locking him up to a deal that pays him like a top-10 tight end in the NFL, which he is.

But Miami doesn’t seem to be in any rush to address the fact he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is slated to earn $1.38 million this year, $800,000 less than his backup Durham Smythe, who has benefited from playing-time escalators as a fourth-round pick that Gesicki isn’t eligible for because he was taken in the second round.

Gesicki, who acknowledged he spent most of this offseason rehabbing the shoulder injury he suffered late last season, could have skipped the offseason program in an attempt to send the organization a message.

That might be the route linebacker Jerome Baker takes considering he’s in a similar situation as Gesicki, playing on the final year of a rookie deal that’s slated to pay him $2.4 million.

But according to Gesicki, the food at the Dolphins facility is too good to be playing hardball.

“I’ll be coming for breakfast, lunch, dinner,” Gesicki said, referring to the team’s prepared meals. “It’s really a special place. We’ve got waters and Gatorade in the fridge, snacks in the weight room. It’s a nice place to be. Happy to be here.”

We’ll see if Gesicki’s tune changes when, and if he’s forced to play out his rookie deal like former Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry was.

Players generally despise playing on the final year of their rookie contracts because there’s no financial security that comes with it, and that’s problematic because of the risk of suffering an injury.

Say Gesicki suffers setback whit his shoulder injury, and then misses a portion of this season, it would impact how much he could earn on his next deal.

Sometimes the Dolphins prevent their stars from being in that situation, but it has been on a case-by-case basis.

And it often comes down to cap space, which the Dolphins have little of right now, and the team’s options.

When asked about Miami selecting a tight end early in the 2021 NFL draft, and then adding two more (Cethan Carter and Jibri Blount, the former college hoops player) during free agency, Gesicki joked that he’s been giving Hunter Long the cold shoulder.

“I haven’t talked to Hunter since he’s been here. I’ve got no interest in [getting to know him],” said Gesicki, who turns 26 on October. “No, I’m happy with it. I like Hunter. We’ve been just getting to know him. He’s a good kid.

“If you know anything about the tight end brotherhood, we’re all happy for each other. We’re all excited for one another, so when we drafted him, I just thought more opportunity for the tight end room.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how that room, and the players in it continue to evolve this coming season. And will they let the business of the NFL ultimately change them?