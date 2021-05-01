Vikings take Iowa ‘gadget weapon’ Smith-Marsette in fifth round

The Vikings drafted a receiver in former Iowa Hawkeyes gadget weapon Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was selected with the 157th overall pick in the fifth round on Saturday.

Smith-Marsette is also an experienced kick returner, showing off his versatility when he scored touchdowns via rushing, receiving, and kickoff return in the 2019 Holiday Bowl. He finished his Hawkeyes career with 1,889 yards from scrimmage, including 274 rushing, and 18 touchdowns.

Minnesota also has the 168th overall pick in the fifth round.

The Vikings kicked off Saturday by selecting running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu out of Iowa St., safety Camryn Bynum from Cal, and defensive end Janarius Robinson from Florida St. in the fourth round.