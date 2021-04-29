Is Tim Tebow joining Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence? Here’s what we know.

On the same day, the Jaguars were expected to get the quarterback situation stabilized by drafting Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, news surfaced about Tim Tebow having a recent workout with the franchise.

A Heisman Trophy winner in 2007, Tebow played quarterback at Florida under Urban Meyer, helping the Gators win two national championships.

Now there's a possibility Tebow could be reuniting with Meyer in the NFL with the Jaguars - not as a quarterback but playing tight end instead.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tebow had a private workout with the Jaguars and there is mutual interest with some discussion about him signing. Tebow has not played in the NFL since 2012 when he played 12 games with the New York Jets before was released.

In February, Tebow announced that he was retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets.