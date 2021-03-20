Dolphins waive offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson less than two weeks after acquiring him

Isaiah Wilson’s time with the Miami Dolphins has come to an end less than two weeks after acquiring him.

Three days after the Dolphins officially announced his acquisition, the team waived Wilson on Saturday, according to a league source.

Wilson, an offensive tackle acquired in a March 8 trade with the Tennessee Titans, was late to his Dolphins physical examination, onboarding meeting, and voluntary practices in a continuance of issues that plagued him in his one season with the Titans.

Wilson was the No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, and attended Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, N.Y. — the same high school Dolphins coach Brian Flores attended.

The hope was Wilson could turn his NFL career around under Flores in Miami, and become a starting caliber right tackle in the NFL.

But that hope became short-lived.

Wilson was seen on social media Friday, toting on a vape pen and dancing on top of a car without a shirt on – certainly not in the light NFL teams want to see a player who has dealt with some off-field trouble in the last year.

Wilson played only four snaps during his first NFL season, which began with a trespassing warning after a party at Tennessee State University last August and a DUI arrest on Sept. 12 in Nashville, Tenn.

Wilson was also placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list twice during his rookie season, once in training camp and last October.

The Dolphins were on the hook for around $4.5 million of Wilson’s rookie contract, which was a four-year, $11.5 million deal that included a $5.9 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option.

But Tennessee paid most of that salary already. The $4.5 million is not guaranteed by Miami, and the Dolphins will still keep the seventh-round pick they exchanged with the Titans in the Wilson deal.