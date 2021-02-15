Omar Kelly: Zach Thomas has been snubbed by the Hall of Fame, but 2022 could be his year

The line is finally starting to move outside the popular club Zach Thomas has patiently waited seven years to enter, and his admittance into the greatest fraternity of sports talent appears to be getting closer.

This year, Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson were automatic, first-ballot selections for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which meant rest of the finalists battled it out for what turned into five of the eight spots in the Class of 2021.

Alan Faneca got in during his sixth year of eligibility, and John Lynch got in after being a finalist every year since 2014.

Nobody is ignorant enough to even debate whether Thomas, a finalist this year who has been eligible for Hall of Fame induction since 2013, has had a more impressive career than either of those two former greats. But as history has shown, entry often-times goes to those who wait the longest.

Thomas got stuck behind teammate Jason Taylor (Hall of Fame class of 2017) at the beginning of his candidacy, then found himself on a bunch of ballots as the committee was trying to weave through generational players like Ray Lewis and Randy Moss.

And that brings us to the upcoming 2022 class, which features few, if any first-ballot nominees, providing those ultra powerful Hall of Fame voters a great opportunity to clear up some of the logjams for long-time finalists.

That means 2022 could time for Thomas to be recognized as being a generational linebacker and become the 18th former Dolphins player, coach or executive with a gold jacket.

Players eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2022 include DeMarcus Ware, Devin Hester, Steve Smith Sr., Tony Romo, Robert Mathis, Andre Johnson, Vince Wilfork and Anquan Boldin.

Ware is the player who has the best chance of being selected in his first year on the ballot because he’s a a nine-time Pro Bowl pick and a four-time AP All-Pro player.

Ware led the NFL in sacks twice and finished with 138.5 sacks, putting him ninth on the all-time list. Ware’s resume will get him into the Hall of Fame one day, but it will be interesting to see if the voters will give the Michael Strahan treatment — making him wait a year, or the Taylor treatment — letting him in immediately.

Boldin headlines the receiver group of possible inductees. The former standout at Pahokee High and Florida State spent 14 seasons in the league and finished his career ninth all-time in receptions (1,076).

To put that in perspective, six of the top-10 receptions leaders are already in the Hall of Fame. Two (Jason Witten and Larry Fitzgerald) are not eligible yet, considering their careers are coming to a close now. The other player (Reggie Wayne) has been a HOF finalist for two years.

Along with Wayne, Johnson headlines a group of three former Miami Hurricanes who will be eligible for the 2022 Hall of Fame class. But Johnson, Wilfolk and Hester all need strong campaigns for eventual entry.

Receivers typically have to wait, and that might be Johnson’s fate, if he’s even deserving. It has certainly been the case for former Rams great Torry Holt and Wayne.

As for Hester, who holds a bunch of NFL records for his special teams contributions — like combined special team touchdowns (20), most non-offensive touchdowns (20) — it will be a monumental feat for for the Suncoast grad to be inducted in his first year of eligibility.

The stubbornness of the selectors’ refusal to identify players who impacted the league in less-traditional ways is well documented.

Wilfork, a Santaluces grad, falls into that trap despite his accomplished 13-year career with the Patriots and Texans. Like most interior linemen, he shouldn’t be defined by statistics the way non-linemen are. Problem is, players of his mold don’t get the recognition they usually deserve for eating up two defenders.

That’s why he might get the same treatment as a dominant offensive linemen, a player like Jacksonville’s Tony Boseli, a five-year finalist.

Hall of Fame voting typically becomes a popularity contest, but patience eventually gets rewarded.

Thomas was a nine time Pro Bowl pick and four times was All-Pro, and he was named to the All-Decade Team for the 2000s. He has waited long enough to reap this reward.

He’s due. And it is time the voters end Thomas’ run as one of the Hall of Fame’s biggest snubs by putting him at the front of the line in 2022.