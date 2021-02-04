Football
Fun Shaq Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday with WWE Superstar The Miz & WWE Champ Drew McIntyre
The biggest Sunday in sports just got SHAQ sized.
Shaquille O’Neal is set to bring his unrivaled game-day energy to millions of living rooms with the ultimate Big Game Sunday Kick-Off Show.
Mercari presents The SHAQ Bowl.
Broadcasting live from Tampa in a custom-built SHAQ Bowl stadium, the all-new event will feature professional athletes, celebrities, and A-list stars across two teams competing in fun, viral challenges to win the first-ever SHAQ Bowl Trophy.
The full list of participating talent includes:
Team Kansas City - Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, Steve-O, WWE Money in the Bank holder The Miz.
Team Tampa Bay - Anthony Anderson, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow, Winnie Harlow, WWE Champ Drew McIntyre.
The live three hour special begins Sunday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET and is available for free on Facebook (@SHAQ) and via SHAQBowl.com. Additionally, it will be simulcasted by LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.
SHAQ Bowl Media Q&A with Shaq, Adam Richman, Joe Silberzweig
Known as the Big Game Weekend’s most in-demand and buzzed-about event, Shaq’s Fun House returns as The SHAQ Bowl.
Hosted by Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, 4x Pro-Bowler Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sarah Walsh, featuring an unrivaled slate of celebrity guests, SHAQ is inviting America to join him for the biggest kickoff event of all-time.
The SHAQ Bowl Halftime Show, presented by Pepsi Stronger Together, will feature Multi-Platinum recording artist Migos, DJ Diesel and a Superstar Special Guest TBA, in a one-of-a-kind performance.
Plus, Pepsi will present Restaurant Battles, showcasing four local Tampa restaurants live on The SHAQ Bowl competing for a $10,000 grant.
The Corona brand is bringing beach vibes and game-day excitement to fans at home as The Official Beer and Hard Seltzer of The SHAQ Bowl. Papa John’s is serving up its all-new Epic Stuffed Crust featuring an epic performance from Bryson Tiller presented by Papa John’s.
Fans at home will do what moves them and enjoy a BACARDÍ Coco Conga - The Official Cocktail of The SHAQ Bowl. Mercari presents The SHAQ Bowl will showcase professional athletes, A-list celebrities, and musical artists in a series of showstopping viral challenges.
Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl Celebrity Challenges Live From Tampa:
- #PassTheBall Challenge Presented by Mercari - A sports obstacle course that will include football, basketball, golf, and more
- Celebrity Dodgeball - Prepare for the ultimate game of celebrity dodgeball
- Hot Wing Challenge Presented by Truff - Shaquille O’Neal will find out who can handle the heat in this hot wing battle featuring Truff hot sauce
- Tug-of-War Presented by JCPenney - The biggest battle of strength will be officiated by Shaquille O’Neal
- Dance Challenge Presented by Aéropostale - Shaquille O’Neal will serve as a judge when the teams bring their swagger to the dance floor
- Six-Pack Challenge Presented by Emsculpt Neo – Witness the celebrity teams as they duke it out in a sit-up challenge to determine which team has the most grit and which celebrity has the strongest core
- Sauce Showdown Presented by Skillshare - Bring “all the boys to the yard” with a game day skill test led by famed “Milkshake” R&B singer and chef Kelis
- Surf’s Up Challenge Presented by Nautica - An ocean-inspired challenge to test which team can last the longest on a mechanical surfboard
In addition to the celebrity challenges, Shaquille O’Neal will join in on the fun with one very special challenge:
- Shaquille O’Neal vs Bryson The #EpicStuffs Challenge Presented by Papa John’s - An epic race between SHAQ and Bryson Tiller in Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Chair, the ultimate sports-watching seat to enjoy the new Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza.
