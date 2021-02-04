Fun Shaq Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday with WWE Superstar The Miz & WWE Champ Drew McIntyre

The biggest Sunday in sports just got SHAQ sized.

Shaquille O’Neal is set to bring his unrivaled game-day energy to millions of living rooms with the ultimate Big Game Sunday Kick-Off Show.

Mercari presents The SHAQ Bowl.

Photo Courtesy Shaq Bowl

Broadcasting live from Tampa in a custom-built SHAQ Bowl stadium, the all-new event will feature professional athletes, celebrities, and A-list stars across two teams competing in fun, viral challenges to win the first-ever SHAQ Bowl Trophy.

Photo Courtesy Shaq Bowl

The full list of participating talent includes:

Team Kansas City - Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, Steve-O, WWE Money in the Bank holder The Miz.

Team Tampa Bay - Anthony Anderson, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow, Winnie Harlow, WWE Champ Drew McIntyre.

The live three hour special begins Sunday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET and is available for free on Facebook (@SHAQ) and via SHAQBowl.com. Additionally, it will be simulcasted by LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.

SHAQ Bowl Media Q&A with Shaq, Adam Richman, Joe Silberzweig

Known as the Big Game Weekend’s most in-demand and buzzed-about event, Shaq’s Fun House returns as The SHAQ Bowl.

Hosted by Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, 4x Pro-Bowler Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sarah Walsh, featuring an unrivaled slate of celebrity guests, SHAQ is inviting America to join him for the biggest kickoff event of all-time.

The SHAQ Bowl Halftime Show, presented by Pepsi Stronger Together, will feature Multi-Platinum recording artist Migos, DJ Diesel and a Superstar Special Guest TBA, in a one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Pepsi will present Restaurant Battles, showcasing four local Tampa restaurants live on The SHAQ Bowl competing for a $10,000 grant.

The Corona brand is bringing beach vibes and game-day excitement to fans at home as The Official Beer and Hard Seltzer of The SHAQ Bowl. Papa John’s is serving up its all-new Epic Stuffed Crust featuring an epic performance from Bryson Tiller presented by Papa John’s.

Fans at home will do what moves them and enjoy a BACARDÍ Coco Conga - The Official Cocktail of The SHAQ Bowl. Mercari presents The SHAQ Bowl will showcase professional athletes, A-list celebrities, and musical artists in a series of showstopping viral challenges.

Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl Celebrity Challenges Live From Tampa:

#PassTheBall Challenge Presented by Mercari - A sports obstacle course that will include football, basketball, golf, and more

A sports obstacle course that will include football, basketball, golf, and more Celebrity Dodgeball - Prepare for the ultimate game of celebrity dodgeball

- Prepare for the ultimate game of celebrity dodgeball Hot Wing Challenge Presented by Truff - Shaquille O’Neal will find out who can handle the heat in this hot wing battle featuring Truff hot sauce

Shaquille O’Neal will find out who can handle the heat in this hot wing battle featuring Truff hot sauce Tug-of-War Presented by JCPenney - The biggest battle of strength will be officiated by Shaquille O’Neal

- The biggest battle of strength will be officiated by Shaquille O’Neal Dance Challenge Presented by Aéropostale - Shaquille O’Neal will serve as a judge when the teams bring their swagger to the dance floor

Shaquille O’Neal will serve as a judge when the teams bring their swagger to the dance floor Six-Pack Challenge Presented by Emsculpt Neo – Witness the celebrity teams as they duke it out in a sit-up challenge to determine which team has the most grit and which celebrity has the strongest core

Witness the celebrity teams as they duke it out in a sit-up challenge to determine which team has the most grit and which celebrity has the strongest core Sauce Showdown Presented by Skillshare - Bring “all the boys to the yard” with a game day skill test led by famed “Milkshake” R&B singer and chef Kelis

Bring “all the boys to the yard” with a game day skill test led by famed “Milkshake” R&B singer and chef Surf’s Up Challenge Presented by Nautica - An ocean-inspired challenge to test which team can last the longest on a mechanical surfboard

In addition to the celebrity challenges, Shaquille O’Neal will join in on the fun with one very special challenge:

Shaquille O’Neal vs Bryson The #EpicStuffs Challenge Presented by Papa John’s - An epic race between SHAQ and Bryson Tiller in Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Chair, the ultimate sports-watching seat to enjoy the new Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza.

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/oneal-hosting-shaq-bowl-on-super-bowl-sunday

https://www.tvinsider.com/986116/shaquille-oneal-shaq-bowl-pregame-super-bowl/

My Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/