Seahawks waive Chad Wheeler as he is charged with three counts in felony domestic violence case

SEATTLE — The Seahawks on Wednesday waived Chad Wheeler, a backup offensive lineman with the team for parts of the past two seasons, just a few hours before he was handed three criminal charges by the King County Prosecutor’s office in connection with a domestic violence case that occurred Friday night.

Wheeler was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest after he is alleged to have “viciously attacked the victim in her bedroom, strangling her at times with both hands,” according to charging papers released Wednesday afternoon. He will be arraigned on Feb. 9 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Earlier Wednesday Wheeler was officially placed on waivers by the Seahawks, a move that came after the Seahawks released a statement noting he was a free agent and is “no longer with the team.”

Wheeler was arrested early Saturday morning following an incident in Kent that left his girlfriend with a fractured humerus bone and dislocated elbow in her left arm. The sclera in her left eye was almost completely red with petechiae and she also exhibited other signs of strangulation. Those included lesions on her neck, some in the shape of fingertips. She also had swelling in her face that charging documents say doctors believed was the result of strikes and punches.

Wheeler bonded out of King County Jail on Tuesday after bail was set at $400,000.

As part of the filing of charges, the county asked that Wheeler be placed on electronic home detention, and that his ankle monitoring device be equipped with GPS monitoring.

A few hours prior to the filing of charges, Wheeler took to Twitter to acknowledge the incident and say he would no longer play football.

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another,” he wrote in one of three tweets. “I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

Wheeler attributed the incident to “a manic episode” and wrote: “I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that (the victim) gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.”

The Seahawks on Monday released a statement saying they were aware of the situation and gathering more information. On Wednesday they released a statement saying he would not return in 2021.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

Wheeler, 27, had been set to become a restricted free agent in March, meaning the Seahawks would have had to tender an offer to keep him. But waiving him makes him an ex-Seahawk.

The Seahawks had listed Wheeler on their roster, as they typically do with all free agents until the NFL’s new league year begins. But as of Wednesday morning, Wheeler was no longer listed on the roster.

An NFL spokesman confirmed to The Seattle Times that the league is reviewing the case under the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Wheeler played in five games for the Seahawks in 2020 as a reserve offensive tackle and had been with the team since October 2019, when he was signed to the practice squad.

The Seahawks’ statement included information for those who may be experiencing domestic-violence and/or mental-health issues.

“We encourage Chad to get the help he needs,” the team’s statement read.

According to a Kent Police Department report, Wheeler had been on medication for bi-polar disorder but had not taken it of late.

The report said police responded to a call of a woman who was locked in a bathroom following a “physical fight” with her boyfriend.

The victim had called 911 to state she was being “killed.” Police were advised that she had suffered a dislocated arm and was bleeding.

According to the report, when officers arrived they could hear screaming from inside the apartment, and after forcing their way in they heard more screaming from a bathroom. They forced their way in to the bathroom and found the victim and Wheeler. He was standing beside her, the report said.

Wheeler initially was uncooperative before being detained, the report said, and he did not speak to officers.

Wheeler is 6 feet 7 and 310 pounds, and the victim is 5-9 and 145 pounds, the report said.

The report said the incident began when Wheeler asked the victim to bow to him, and when she did not he grabbed her and threw her on a bed.

The report said Wheeler then strangled the victim before she lost consciousness. The report also said when she regained consciousness, Wheeler was standing near the bed and said, “Wow you’re alive?”

The victim then ran into the bathroom, where she called 911 and family, according to the report. Wheeler picked the lock on the door and entered before officers arrived.