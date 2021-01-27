Rams assistant Shane Waldron leaving to join Seahawks as offensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES — Shane Waldron, a Los Angeles Rams assistant for the last four seasons, will leave to join the Seattle Seahawks as offensive coordinator, people with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

The people requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak about the situation publicly.

Waldron was the Rams’ pass game coordinator the last three seasons. He coached tight ends in 2017.

Waldron is the fifth coach from coach Sean McVay’s 2020 staff to leave for other opportunities.

Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was hired by the L.A. Chargers as head coach. Inside linebackers coach Joe Barry joined Staley’s staff as linebackers coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant joined the Detroit Lions staff as defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Liam Coen, assistant quarterbacks coach, was hired by the University of Kentucky as offensive coordinator.