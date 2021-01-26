49ers re-sign their 2020 rushing leader to back up Mostert

Jeff Wilson Jr., the hard-running tailback who led the 49ers in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2020, is rejoining the team on a one-year deal, the Niners announced Tuesday.

Wilson scored 10 total touchdowns and tallied 600 yards for San Francisco in 2020. He became the primary back lining up behind quarterbacks Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard once Raheem Mostert was added to the 49ers’ lengthy injury list for the last two games of the season.

The undrafted back out of North Texas was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason after three years with the 49ers, but instead he will return to Santa Clara, likely in the same secondary role behind Mostert, who signed a three-year deal last offseason.

JaMycal Hasty, an undrafted rookie out of Baylor, will also surely see some carries in the 49ers backfield in 2021 after showing flashes in limited action before being placed on San Francisco’s injured reserve with a broken collarbone.

The 49ers’ two most recent free agency splashes at the running back position appear to be on the way out the door. Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon are both expected to leave the Niners this offseason, leaving more carries for Mostert and the two young backups from the state of Texas.

What remains to be seen is who will be blocking ahead of them, as Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk is a pending free agent.

San Francisco’s injury bug eventually bit Wilson, as he missed four games in the middle of the year thanks to a high ankle sprain. He suffered the sprain in his breakout three-touchdown performance as the 49ers smashed the Patriots in New England for one of just six victories this season. Wilson helped spark another victory in Week 16 to spoil the Cardinals’ playoff hopes with a career-high 183 yards on 22 carries.