Antonio Brown’s knee checks out; he could play in NFC title game

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs receiver Antonio Brown is day-to-day after an MRI on his injured knee Monday showed no major damage.

The Bucs are optimistic that Brown will be able to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Green Bay.

Brown injured his knee in the Bucs’ 30-20 win in a division playoff game at New Orleans Sunday. He caught one pass for 10 yards while playing only 40% of the offensive snaps.

It wasn’t a particularly productive passing day for the Bucs as Tom Brady was efficient through the air with 199 yards and two touchdowns.

But Brown’s performance during the six-game winning streak has been a big key to the Bucs’ improvement. Until Sunday, he had caught at least one touchdown pass in the four previous games.

If Brown is unable to play, the Bucs are deep at receiver. Rookie Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller each made big catches in the win over the Saints. But Brown’s explosiveness and experience gives the Bucs their edge in a passing attack that runs through Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.