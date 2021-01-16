Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in wild-card win against Titans

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $15,000 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct and “physical actions directed at the Tennessee [Titans] bench” in last week’s 20-13 wild-card-round win, according to a league source.

After recording a late interception with under two minutes remaining, Peters led several defensive players onto the Titans logo. Peters spun the ball on the logo and gestured in the direction of the Titans bench, while other teammates stomped on the logo, imitating a pregame confrontation Titans players had with coach John Harbaugh in the Week 11 meeting between the teams. The Ravens were flagged 15 yards for taunting.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe said after the game that the act “wasn’t a disrespect thing. It was more like a team unity thing.”

It’s the second fine for Peters in the last month. He was fined $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting in the direction of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry during the teams’ Week 14 meeting. Peters denied spitting at Landry in a statement and later said that the NFL heard his appeal.