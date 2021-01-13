Urban Meyer reportedly weighing options on whether to return to coaching

The Jaguars' head coaching search is in a holding pattern because they are waiting for Urban Meyer to decide if he wants to return to coaching.

Although it could change, the Jaguars have no other interviews scheduled for this week. And Meyer remains the only candidate to be interviewed in-person by owner Shad Khan, which occurred Friday on his yacht.

But since the interview, speculation persists that Meyer is weighing his options, but no one knows what he is going to decide. The Jaguars appear to be willing to allow him whatever necessary time he needs to make a decision.

If the Jaguars don't announce their new head coach hire by Friday, it's possible they could wait until late next week after this Monday's Martin Luther King Day holiday and Wednesday's Inauguration, according to a person close to the situation earlier this week.

The NFL Network reported Wednesday that Meyer has spoken to the Los Angeles Chargers regarding their vacant head coaching job, but it appears to be only exploratory conversations.

Meyer, 56, retired from coaching in December 2018 after seven seasons at Ohio State, citing health problems. In 17 seasons, Meyer has never had a losing season, including his first two years as head coach at Bowling Green he went 8-3 and 9-3. At Florida, Meyer won national championships in 2006 and 2008 and went 65-15 in six seasons.

If Meyer decides to remain retired, it would be the second blow for Khan's franchise this week. On Tuesday, the Jacksonville City Council rejected a $233 million development deal with Khan to build his proposed Lot J development next to TIAA Bank Field by a 12-7 vote, one shy of the two-thirds majority it needed to pass.

Meyer is the Jaguars' top target to replace Doug Marrone, who was fired on Jan. 4 after finishing with a franchise-worst 1-15 record and losing 21 of his last 24 games.

The Jaguars are among seven teams seeking to hire a new coach, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Besides Meyer, the Jaguars have interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, former Tampa Bay Buccanneers/Atlanta Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was interviewed on Sunday night following their 20-13 loss to the Ravens.

The Jets announced Wednesday that Saleh had his second interview with the franchise, and he reportedly will meet with the Eagles, who fired head coach Doug Pederson Monday.

GM search

Terry Fontenot, the New Orleans Saints vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel, is the fifth minority candidate the Jaguars have interviewed for the vacant general manager job. Fontenot joins minority candidate ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, former New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese and former Texans general manager Rick Smith and former Cleveland Browns general manager Sam Farmer who have been interviewed.

Jaguars interim general manager Trent Baalke is also a candidate for the job.

He was promoted from director of player personnel to interim general manager on Nov. 29 after Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell.

A veteran of more than 20 years in the NFL, Baalke spent 12 seasons with the 49ers (2005-16), including six as the general manager, from 2011-16.