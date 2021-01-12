Raiders fumble announcement of hiring a new defensive coordinator on Twitter

FILE - AFC defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, of the Los Angeles Chargers, watches during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, in Orlando, Fla., in this Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, file photo. The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator with the task of turning around one of the league’s worst units. Coach Jon Gruden decided to bring on the experienced Bradley on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, to fill that role Paul Guenther had for the first two-plus seasons on his staff before being fired in December. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) AP

Ken Whisenhunt and Gus Bradley were on the same Chargers coaching staff from 2017 until last October.

That’s when the Chargers fired Whisenhunt as offensive coordinator. However, there are still many photos of him in Chargers colors circulating.

This apparently led to a mix up with the Raiders social media team on Tuesday.

The Raiders hired Gus Bradley, who had been the Chargers’ defensive coordinator, for the same position in Las Vegas. The Raiders shared the news on Twitter with a photoshopped picture.

One problem: it was a photo of Whisenhunt.

Naturally, people noticed the gaffe.

And the jokes started soon after, perhaps even before the Raiders deleted the tweet and shared the news again with the correct image that this time wasn’t photoshopped.

nice you used the right pic this time — edub (@notedub) January 12, 2021

Can’t always believe the metadata pic.twitter.com/PCx220PB2M — Ty Nowell (@tynowell) January 12, 2021

The fact that the @Raiders managed to spend time photoshopping a Raiders hat onto Ken Whisenhunt instead of the actual man they hired in Gus Bradley is an incredible feat of PR ineptitude.



"We're not exactly sure who we hired...but they're going to be GREAT" pic.twitter.com/HOD2FUnpH9 — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) January 12, 2021

At first I was like "Holy COW that dude looks like Ken Whisenhunt." Lol — Mike G (@mikeggreenwood) January 12, 2021

@Raiders Ummm, that picture you posted about Gus Bradley being hired as the new DC, that’s actually Ken Whisenhunt, the former OC of the Chargers. That’s how we feel about the hire too. — Jamie Rodriguez (@jamiecrodriguez) January 12, 2021

Nah, they’re gonna let Ken Whisenhunt do it. — Josh Murillo (@JoshMurillo13) January 12, 2021

We have the worst twitter page in the league pic.twitter.com/MsG4BgoMH7 — Joey (@Hopp_Fan) January 12, 2021