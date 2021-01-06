Seahawks’ Jamal Adams says he’ll play in wild-card game vs. Rams: ‘Let’s get that out there — I’m full go’

SEATTLE — As Seahawks safety Jamal Adams spoke with reporters via Zoom on Wednesday, he delivered a statement as definitive as the hits he lays on opponents: He will play Saturday in their wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"No question in my mind, I'm playing, man," said Adams, who suffered an injury to his left shoulder in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers in Glendale, Ariz. "Look, as long as these legs are moving, man, as long as my faith is with the man upstairs, which is very strong, I'm gonna be out there. So there was never no doubt in my mind that I wasn't playing. So let's get that out there — I'm full go."

That answers a big question as the Seahawks prepare to play the Rams at Lumen Field, their third meeting this season.

On Tuesday Adams was listed as a limited participant in practice, and coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks would work him through the week and assess him come game time.

But on Wednesday Adams made as clear as he could in answering several questions about his status.

"I'm not gonna be limited to anything," he said. "I'm full go. I'm full energy. I'm me. I'm going out there to continue to make plays and continue to help the team win. That's what I'm about."

Adams indicated he will wear some protection on the shoulder. Earlier in the season he injured his right shoulder — in fact, just a few plays into the first game against the Rams on Nov. 15.

But he played through the injury despite saying he felt like he was playing with one arm for the rest of that game and the next few weeks.

Adams also missed four games early in the season because of a groin injury.

Despite that, he finished the season with 9.5 sacks, which led the Seahawks in his first season with them. It also was the most for any defensive back since the NFL made sacks an official statistic in 1982.

"It's just another challenge, man," Adams said. "I'm a savage, bro, I'm a warrior, man. It doesn't matter. Whatever it takes. It's not about me, it's always gonna be bigger than me. It's about this team, it's about my brothers, it's about my family back home, my why. So I'm excited for this opportunity. It doesn't matter what obstacle was thrown my way. I always figure it out. And that's all that matters, man, so I'm looking forward to the matchup."

Adams was injured when he charged in on a blitz with about 10 minutes to play and was hit by 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon. Adams could be seen immediately moving his arm as if to work out a kink.

Asked about the play and the injury, Adams said: "Yeah, yeah, just a little lucky hit, you know. It happens. Just blitzing and he caught me, you know. Nice little hit. So I gotta give it to him. But at the end of the day it's not gonna slow me down, man. We're excited for this matchup coming up. Round three versus an outstanding group. Just can't wait. Looking forward to it."

TV cameras caught Adams appearing upset on the sideline after the injury, which led some to conclude it could be serious.

But Adams returned to play as a deep safety on two plays — the series in which 49ers QB C.J. Beathard lost a fumble leading to Seattle's final touchdown. Adams said Wednesday he was mostly upset that he had to come out of the game.

"Absolutely," Adams said. "All the stuff that I've been through the past year, and again I don't like to ever make it about me, because it's never about me. But yeah, I went through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of adversity due to injury. And he had to take my helmet away, right? And when he took my helmet away. It hurt me a little bit, because I want to be out there and finish no matter what."

Saturday's game will be the first playoff contest for Adams in his fourth NFL season. He could barely contain his excitement over making the postseason and again when the Seahawks beat the Rams on Dec, 27 to win the division, famously bringing a victory cigar to his session with media.

It all seemed to add up to Adams doing whatever he could to play Saturday, which Adams said Wednesday is the plan.

"I can't wait to get out there," Adams said. "I will figure it out. And that's just who I am as a person."