Giants’ Saquon Barkley off crutches before end of 2020 regular season

NEW YORK — Saquon Barkley drove himself to the Giants’ facility on Wednesday and was walking down steps and without crutches two months after reconstructive knee surgery.

Barkley had surgery on Oct. 30 to repair a torn ACL and a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. The third-year running back got hurt in the Giants’ Week 2 loss to the Bears in Chicago at Soldier Field.

After surgery in Los Angeles, Barkley rehabbed briefly in LA before returning to continue his rehabilitation in East Rutherford at the team facility.

During the early part of his rehab he was driven to the facility by manager Ken Katz and was on crutches.

Barkley hasn’t been seen publicly recently, but on Wednesday he looked good.

Barkley drove himself into the parking lot at the Giants’ facility, got out his car, and walked up a ramp into the team’s COVID-19 testing trailer with a slight limp.

Minutes later, Barkley then walked out of the trailer, down four stairs, and back into his car.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, who performed Barkley’s surgery, recently told ESPN that Barkley was on track for a full recovery to play in 2021.

Barkley also said in early December that there is “no doubt in my mind” he can be as good or even better once his surgically-repaired right knee heals.

Barkley is expected to want a new contract prior to playing his fourth NFL season, and the Giants would need to pay him handsomely.

A determined recovery from his devastating injury is a good start for Barkley and the Giants getting what they are both looking for in the new year.