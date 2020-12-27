Tom Krasovic: Big Ben outplays Philip Rivers, leading Steelers to North-clincher

Philip Rivers tied Dan Marino.

But he couldn't match Ben Roethlisberger.

Showing Sunday he can still play well in tough times, the 38-year-old Steelers quarterback rallied his team to a 28-24 victory after trailing by 21 points at halftime in chilly Pittsburgh.

It was the biggest second-half comeback to victory in Roethlisberger's career, which features two Super Bowl victories.

"I'm just proud of the guys," Roethlisberger told Tracy Wolfson of CBS afterward.

Rivers, 39, had good moments including his 420th career touchdown pass to tie Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Marino for fifth in NFL annals.

But the better performance between quarterbacks who've combined for 14 Pro Bowl berths belonged to Roethlisberger, who went seven spots after Rivers in the 2004 NFL draft.

Big Ben (34-for-49, 342 yards) had no turnovers, and threw for three touchdowns in the second half.

Rivers (22-for-35, 270 yards) had two turnovers and was unable to lead his own successful comeback in the final two minutes.

The Colts (10-5) now face the prospect of possibly missing the Super Bowl tournament even should they do the expected and beat Jacksonville next week to finish 11-5. They'll also need a loss by either the Ravens, Browns or Dolphins. They also still have a chance to win the AFC South should the Titans lose Sunday night at Green Bay and next week to Houston. Rivers' division-title drought began in 2010, when Chargers special teams breakdowns hurt badly a year after Norv Turner's third San Diego team won the West.

COMPARING THE CAREERS

Give Big Ben a slight overall edge, thanks to extra dimensions in his playmaking.

Rivers and Roethlisberger have been consistently excellent passers with Rivers earning a slight edge, at 95.3 to 93.9, in career rating, while also playing far more often in weather more conducive to passing.

With 250 career starts and no starts missed due to injury, give Rivers a solid edge in durability. Big Ben has held up, too, standing fifth in starts among active players.

Roethlisberger has remained significantly more mobile, making him better at extending pass plays with his feet and also rushing for vital yardage and points. He is more agile.

Big Ben has 19 career rushing touchdowns, 16 more than the pocket-bound Rivers, who went more than six years without attempting a sneak. He has averaged 2.8 yards per carry in comparison to Rivers' paltry 1.6.

Big Ben's lethal pump fake, one of the best in NFL history, served him well once again Sunday.

Freezing a Colts safety, the fake created an opening that Roethlisberger turned into a go-ahead touchdown pass of 25 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Roethlisberger has played in three Super Bowls, most recently with the 2010 Steelers. It was his good fortune to join a franchise that, in most years, supported him with a sturdy ground game and strong defense.

Rivers played for loaded San Diego teams earlier in his career, starting with the 2006 squad that shut out Big Ben and Steelers in the second half of a 23-13, Week 5 victory in Mission Valley. Unfortunately for Rivers, that team, after finishing 14-2, was upset by New England in the playoffs despite Rivers outplaying Tom Brady.

Late in his Chargers tenure, Rivers drew less support from Team Spanos operations.

Twice, he lost at home opposite Steelers teams that lacked Big Ben and received subpar quarterbacking. Sunday, Big Ben improved to 4-3 opposite Rivers. The total includes a playoff victory 12 years ago in Pittsburgh. Rivers fell to 3-6 against the Steelers.

WHAT NEXT?

A rematch between the two quarterbacks is possible in the AFC playoffs. Working against Rivers, it would be outdoors in Pittsburgh instead of the Indianapolis dome, where Rivers' subpar arm strength is less noticeable.

Rivers figures to be deft at managing the line of scrimmage, whatever defense he faces. He can turn to an improving ground game that features rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, who's a faster version of former San Diego teammate Michael Turner. Taylor bulled for two touchdowns Sunday, running his TD streak to four games. He finished with 18 carries for 72 yards, his fifth straight game with at least 70 yards.

For Roethlisberger and teammates, the division title should provide a needed re-charge. They were playing Sunday on short rest for the third time in four weeks. With the North secured, coach Mike Tomlin may opt to find rest for some players Sunday in Cleveland against a Browns team (10-5) fighting for a playoff berth.