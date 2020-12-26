Then and now: A Game 15 Jameis Winston-Tom Brady comparison

We could point out all the differences between last season’s Bucs and the 2020 version, but let’s face it, there’s really only one change the world cares about. Jameis Winston is out, and Tom Brady is in. With that in mind, we figured it might be an interesting exercise to chart Winston’s 2019 and Brady’s 2020 seasons weekly.

Winston in Game 15

Prior to the game against Houston, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said the Bucs would bring Winston back in 2020 even if they had to use a franchise or transition tag. Four quarters later, that didn’t seem like such a sure bet. Winston threw a pick-six on his first pass, and that was just a preview of what was to come. The Bucs lost 23-20 with Winston throwing four interceptions. The Bucs went into the fourth quarter with the score tied, but failed to score on three possessions, including another interception.

Brady in Game 15

This was about as good as it gets. Brady completed more than 81% of his passes and averaged nearly 16 yards per completion. He threw four touchdowns to four different receivers, and even had a touchdown called back because of a penalty. It could have been even more gaudy but, with a 34-0 lead at intermission, Brady took a seat in the second half.

Season totals

— 2019 Winston:

Completed 367 of 602 for 4,908 yards, with 31 touchdowns, 28 interceptions and a 7-8 record.

— 2020 Brady:

Completed 375 of 569 for 4,234 yards, with 36 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 10-5 record.

Analysis

Even the most hardcore Winston fan would have to admit that Tampa Bay is better off with Brady at quarterback in 2020. That doesn’t mean it will turn out to be the best decision long-term. That’s still to be determined, depending on Tampa Bay’s postseason fortunes and Winston’s performance in years to come. But the biggest difference between another losing season in 2019 and the playoffs in 2020 is the dramatic reduction in turnovers.