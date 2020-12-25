Fantasy football Week 16: Start and sit (championship edition)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is about to set a slew of rookie records at his position, Bears running back David Montgomery has been a godsend for fantasy owners during the playoffs and Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has vanished during the second half of the season. Here's a look back at Week 15's games:

WEEK 15 RECAP

Chargers 30, Raiders 27 (OT): Justin Herbert needs one touchdown pass, 593 passing yards and 27 completions to set new NFL records for rookie quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield tossed 27 touchdowns in 2018, Andrew Luck produced 4,374 yards in 2012 and Carson Wentz completed 379 passes in 2016.

Bills 48, Broncos 19: Josh Allen passed for 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2018. Allen doubled that to 20 in his second season in Buffalo. He now has 30 in 14 games so far this season.

Packers 24, Panthers 16: In the last decade (2011-2020), Aaron Rodgers has 317 touchdown passes against ONLY 56 interceptions. Absolutely absurd.

Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27: Calvin Ridley has played six games without Julio Jones in the lineup. Ridley has 45 receptions (68 targets), 674 yards and three touchdowns in those six games. He has four games of at least eight receptions and he's also produced 110-or-more yards four times over that span. Long story short, Ridley is very good.

Cowboys 41, 49ers 33: Ezekiel Elliott hasn't met expectations this fantasy season for many reasons, injuries (to him, his quarterback and offensive line) being chief among them. Elliott has averaged a robust 23.4 touches during his brilliant five-year career, but one has to wonder does Dallas make a concerted effort to involve Tony Pollard more in the offense next season to save some wear-and-tear on the All-Pro — Pollard has averaged 5.0 yards per carry on 173 career attempts.

Titans 46, Lions 25: Marvin Jones Jr. has been a borderline WR1 since Kenny Golladay left with a hip injury against Indianapolis in Week 8. Jones has 46 receptions (71 targets), 553 yards and six touchdowns in the last eight games.

Colts 27, Texans 20: Do you see what Deshaun Watson is able to achieve behind a mediocre offensive line with his top weapons hurt or suspended? The 373 yards and two touchdowns (a Keke Coutee fumble kept it from being three) he put on Indy almost qualifies as a miracle. If the new general manager can upgrade his protection and surround him with consistent weapons (and not trade his best receiver), Watson will challenge Patrick Mahomes for best quarterback in fantasy. Mark my words.

Dolphins 22, Patriots 12: Tua Tagovailoa's two rushing touchdowns during a defensive slugfest bold well for the rookie producing at a QB1-level going forward.

Bears 33, Vikings 27: I hope those who have David Montgomery on their fantasy team sends him a Christmas card or maybe considers donating some of their earnings from their championship run to his favorite charity. Montgomery has 571 total yards on 84 touches (13 receptions) and six total touchdowns in the last four games and the hits will likely keep coming against Jacksonville this week.

Seahawks 20, Football Team 15: Tyler Lockett continued his disappearing act during the second half of the season here. Lockett has averaged five receptions and 47 yards with only one touchdown in the last eight games.

Ravens 40, Jaguars 14: Lamar Jackson rediscovering his old MVP way has helped Marquise Brown salvage what would have been a very disappointing sophomore season. Brown has at least six receptions, 98 yards or a touchdown in four straight games.

Jets 23, Rams 20: Let me take this time to celebrate future Hall of Famer Frank Gore. Gore had torn multiple ligaments in both knees before he even touched down in San Francisco and he became one of the most durable and productive running backs in the history of the NFL. He's currently third all-time in rushing attempts (3,721) and yards (15,952). He also needs one touchdown and 68 total yards to achieve 100 total touchdowns and 20,000 total yards for his remarkable career.

Cardinals 33, Eagles 26: I've written various places all week, but let me reiterate: I'd only start Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen over Jalen Hurts this week against Dallas.

Chiefs 32, Saints 29: Mahomes is 37-8 as Kansas City's starting quarterback. He has thrown multiple touchdowns in 33 of 45 starts and has only been held below 250 yards 10 times.

Browns 20, Giants 6: Wayne Gallman failed to produced double-digit touches for the first time since Week 6 against Washington. The G-Men's backfield looked like a true committee with none of the three running backs (Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis are the other two) receiving more than 50 percent of the snaps.

Bengals 27, Steelers 17: Ben Roethlisberger has six interceptions in the last five games after only throwing four in the previous nine. Most seem to think it's age affecting his arm, and sure he's lost a little off his fastball, but I believe he's dealing with a knee injury which isn't allowing him to step properly into his throws. With no real running game to speak of, this doesn't bode well for Pittsburgh's offense the rest of this season — especially this week against Indianapolis.

TAMPA BAY AT DETROIT

Obvious starters: Mike Evans (TB), Chris Godwin (TB), Tom Brady (TB), Rob Gronkowski (TB), T.J. Hockenson (DET), D'Andre Swift (TB).

Who to start: Leonard Fournette (TB) faces a run defense that has allowed multiple touchdowns to running backs in six games this season. Antonio Brown (TB) maintains flex value in most PPR formats with at least five receptions in four of the last five games. The Buccaneers D/ST has struggled recently, but it is too talented to keep laying eggs. Marvin Jones (DET) has at least four receptions or a touchdown in nine straight games.

Who to sit: Adrian Peterson (DET) and Kerryon Johnson (DET) remain touchdown-dependent.

Sleeper: The only way to attack the Buccaneers is with the pass — they have allowed at least three touchdown passes in four of the last six games — making Matthew Stafford (DET) a streaming candidate in deeper leagues or superflex formats.

SAN FRANCISCO AT ARIZONA

Obvious starters: Brandon Aiyuk (SF), DeAndre Hopkins (ARI), Kyler Murray (ARI), Kenyan Drake (ARI).

Who to start: You're starting George Kittle if he's active. Chase Edmonds (ARI) maintains his flex value in deeper PPR formats with at least four receptions or a touchdown in eight of 14 games this season. The Cardinals D/ST is tied for fourth in the NFL with 43 sacks and faces a turnover prone offense this week — the 49ers have committed 12 turnovers over the last four games, four of which were returned for a touchdown.

Who to sit: I'm fading Jordan Reed (SF) with a difficult matchup even if Kittle is inactive. Christian Kirk (ARI) has had more than 33 yards receiving once since Week 10.

Sleeper: Jeff Wilson Jr. (SF) is a decent bet to score a touchdown against a run defense that has allowed seven touchdowns to running backs in the last seven games.

MIAMI AT LAS VEGAS

Obvious starters: Dolphins D/ST, Darren Waller (LV), Josh Jacobs (LV).

Who to start: I expect a timeshare between Myles Gaskin (MIA) and Salvon Ahmed (MIA) with Gaskin returning from the COVID-19 list — both have flex value against a defense that has allowed 17 touchdowns to running backs this season. Mike Gesicki (MIA) is a streaming candidate if he's active with four touchdowns in his last three games. Lynn Bowden Jr. (MIA) deserves flex consideration in deeper PPR formats with 17 receptions the last three games, against the team who traded him during the same calendar year he was drafted in the third round by them. Nelson Agholor (LV) has at least four receptions or a touchdown in nine of the last 11 games.

Who to sit: It's hard to trust DeVante Parker (MIA) during championship week with a hamstring injury regardless of the matchup. I'm fading Derek Carr (LV) against a pass defense that has allowed one-or-fewer touchdowns in four of the last five games. Henry Ruggs (LV) remains a boom-or-bust option.

Sleeper: Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) deserves streaming consideration against a defense that has allowed multiple touchdowns to quarterbacks in nine of the last 11 games.

ATLANTA AT KANSAS CITY

Obvious starters: Calvin Ridley (ATL), Patrick Mahomes (KC), Travis Kelce (KC), Tyreek Hill (KC).

Who to start: You're starting Julio Jones (ATL) if he's active. Matt Ryan (ATL) deserves streaming consideration against a defense that has allowed 15 touchdowns to quarterbacks in the last six games. Hayden Hurst (ATL) is a streaming candidate against a defense who can struggle with tight ends and a potentially positive game script. Despite facing a stout run defense, Le'Veon Bell (KC) has RB2/flex upside with Clyde Edwards-Helaire likely sidelined. Sammy Watkins (KC) has flex potential against a weak pass defense in deeper standard formats.

Who to sit: Todd Gurley (ATL) hasn't had double-digit touches or a touchdown since Week 9. I'm fading the Chiefs D/ST in a potential shootout. Mecole Hardman (KC) and Demarcus Robinson (KC) remain boom-or-bust options.

Sleeper: Russell Gage (ATL) has at least five receptions, 58 yards or a touchdown in four of the last five games.

CLEVELAND AT N.Y. JETS

Obvious starters: Nick Chubb (CLE), Jarvis Landry (CLE), Browns D/ST.

Who to start: Kareem Hunt (CLE) remains a bounce-back flex candidate against a potentially flat Jets defense after they got their first win. Austin Hooper (CLE) faces a defense that has allowed seven touchdowns in the last five games to tight ends. Baker Mayfield (CLE) is a solid streaming candidate with a premium matchup and at least 258 passing yards with two touchdowns in four straight games. Jamison Crowder (NYJ) has at least six receptions or a touchdown in seven of 10 games played this season.

Who to sit: Frank Gore (NYJ) remains touchdown-dependent, but has value in the deepest standard formats. Breshad Perriman (NYJ) only has five receptions in the last three games.

Sleeper: Rashard Higgins (CLE) has at least 65 yards receiving or a touchdown in four of the last five games.

INDIANAPOLIS AT PITTSBURGH

Obvious starters: Jonathan Taylor (IND), Colts D/ST, Diontae Johnson (PIT), JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT).

Who to start: T.Y. Hilton (IND) has at least four receptions, 71 yards or a touchdown in four straight games.

Who to sit: Nyheim Hines (IND) maintains flex value in deeper PPR formats, but it's hard to trust him with this matchup. The usage just isn't there for Michael Pittman Jr. (IND). Trey Burton (IND) remains touchdown-dependent. I'm fading the Steelers D/ST against a highly-efficient offense with one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. I'm fading James Conner (PIT) against a run defense that has allowed 67-or-fewer yards in six of the last eight games. I'm fading Chase Claypool (PIT) with only 14 receptions and no touchdowns in the last four games against a really good defense. Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) only has six touchdowns against five interceptions in the last four games. I'm fading Eric Ebron (PIT) against a defense that has only allowed two touchdowns to tight ends this season.

Sleeper: Philip Rivers (IND) has 14 touchdowns against only six interceptions in seven career games against the Steelers.

CHICAGO AT JACKSONVILLE

Obvious starters: Allen Robinson (CHI), David Montgomery (CHI), Bears D/ST, James Robinson (JAC).

Who to start: Mitchell Trubisky (CHI) faces a defense that has allowed 31 touchdowns to quarterbacks this season. Gardner Minshew (JAC) deserves consideration in superflex formats against a defense that has allowed multiple touchdowns to quarterbacks in seven of the last eight games.

Who to sit: Jimmy Graham (CHI) only has 14 targets in the last five games. Darnell Mooney (CHI) remains touchdown-dependent. It's hard to trust D.J. Chark Jr. (JAC), Keelan Cole (JAC) or Laviska Shenault Jr. (JAC) with so much at stake this week.

Sleeper(s): Cole Kmet (CHI) faces a defense that has allowed a touchdown to tight ends in four of the last five games. Tyler Eifert (JAC) faces a defense that has allowed at least six receptions, 88 yards and a touchdown to tight ends in three of the last four games.

N.Y. GIANTS AT BALTIMORE

Obvious starters: Evan Engram (NYG), Lamar Jackson (BAL), Mark Andrews (BAL), Ravens D/ST.

Who to start: J.K. Dobbins (BAL) has at least 53 rushing yards and a touchdown in four straight games. Marquise Brown (BAL) has WR3/flex upside with this matchup.

Who to sit: Wayne Gallman (NYG) has struggled mightily the last two games and has a difficult matchup. Sterling Shepard (NYG) only has eight receptions the last three games. Darius Slayton (NYG) remains a boom-or-bust option. Gus Edwards (BAL) remains touchdown-dependent.

Sleeper: Miles Boykin (BAL) has a touchdown in two of the last three games.

CINCINNATI AT HOUSTON

Obvious starters: Deshaun Watson (HOU), David Johnson (HOU), Brandin Cooks (HOU).

Who to start: Keke Coutee (HOU) has at least eight receptions or a touchdown in four of the last five games and the Bengals struggle against slot receivers. Chad Hansen (HOU) deserves flex consideration in the deepest PPR formats with at least five receptions, 55 yards or a touchdown in three straight games.

Who to sit: Tyler Boyd (CIN) only has nine receptions in the last four games. Tee Higgins (CIN) hasn't topped 56 receiving yards in five straight games. A.J. Green (CIN) remains touchdown-dependent. You can't trust the Texans D/ST despite the premium matchup. Jordan Akins (HOU) remains touchdown-dependent.

Sleeper: Giovani Bernard (CIN) faces a defense that has allowed a touchdown to running backs in 13 of 14 games this season.

DENVER AT L.A. CHARGERS

Obvious starters: Melvin Gordon (DEN), Noah Fant (DEN), Austin Ekeler (LAC), Justin Herbert (LAC).

Who to start: Tim Patrick (DEN) deserves flex consideration with at least four reception or a touchdown in nine of 13 games played this season.

Who to sit: Jerry Jeudy (DEN) only has four receptions in the last four games. You can't trust Phillip Lindsay (DEN) despite decent volume over the last month. Drew Lock (DEN) faces a defense that has only allowed a single touchdown to quarterbacks in three of the last four games. I'm sitting Keenan Allen (LAC) if he's a game-time decision again (meaning his hamstring hasn't improved much from last week). Kalen Ballage (LAC) is touchdown-dependent with a healthy Ekeler in the backfield. Both Tyron Johnson (LAC) and Jaylen Guyton (LAC) are lottery tickets if you're desperate in the deepest leagues (and Allen is out), otherwise, don't bother.

Sleeper: Mike Williams (LAC) is a boom-or-bust option who had five receptions, 99 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos in Week 8.

CAROLINA AT WASHINGTON

Obvious starters: D.J. Moore (CAR), Robby Anderson (CAR), Mike Davis (CAR), Terry McLaurin (WAS), Logan Thomas (WAS), Football Team D/ST.

Who to start: Curtis Samuel (CAR) has at least five receptions or a touchdown in seven of the last nine games. J.D. McKissic (WAS) maintains his flex value in most PPR formats with 21 receptions the last three games.

Who to sit: Teddy Bridgewater (CAR) faces a defense that has allowed one-or-fewer touchdowns to quarterbacks in seven of the last nine games. I'm fading Antonio Gibson (WAS) even if he's active with a turf toe injury. Peyton Barber (WAS) remains touchdown-dependent.

Sleeper: The Panthers D/ST is a sneaky streaming candidate in deeper formats against an inconsistent offensive line (it has allowed 44 sacks this season) and an immature quarterback.

PHILADELPHIA AT DALLAS

Obvious starters: Jalen Hurts (PHI), Miles Sanders (PHI), Dallas Goedert (PHI), Amari Cooper (DAL).

Who to start: The Eagles D/ST had its best performance of the season against the Cowboys in Week 8. You're starting Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) if he's active. CeeDee Lamb (DAL) has at least five receptions or a touchdown in 11 of 14 games this season. Dalton Schultz (DAL) has at least four receptions or a touchdown in 10 of 14 games this season.

Who to sit: Zach Ertz (PHI) only has six receptions in three games since returning from injury. You're benching Tony Pollard (DAL) if Elliott is active, otherwise, he has RB2/flex appeal. Michael Gallup (DAL) remains touchdown-dependent. There are higher upside options than Andy Dalton (DAL) for your championship matchup.

Sleeper(s): Jalen Reagor (PHI) faces a defense that has allowed wide receivers to score 24 touchdowns this season. Greg Ward (PHI) has three touchdowns in the last two and a half games since Hurts replaced Carson Wentz.

L.A. RAMS AT SEATTLE

Obvious starters: Robert Woods (LAR), Cooper Kupp (LAR), Rams D/ST, DK Metcalf (SEA), Tyler Lockett (SEA), Chris Carson (SEA).

Who to start: Darrell Henderson Jr. (LAR) has RB2/flex upside with Cam Akers sidelined. You're not benching Russell Wilson (SEA) unless you have a really good replacement despite the terrible matchup.

Who to sit: Jared Goff (LAR) only has seven touchdown passes in the last six games. Tyler Higbee (LAR) remains touchdown-dependent. Carlos Hyde (SEA) remains touchdown-dependent.

Sleeper: Malcolm Brown (LAR) scored two touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week 10 and could be line for double-digit carries.

TENNESSEE AT GREEN BAY

Obvious starters: Derrick Henry (TEN), A.J. Brown (TEN), Corey Davis (TEN), Ryan Tannehill (TEN), Davante Adams (GB), Aaron Rodgers (GB), Aaron Jones (GB), Robert Tonyan (GB).

Who to start: Allen Lazard (GB) faces a defense that has allowed 60 receptions and six touchdowns to wide receivers over the last four games.

Who to sit: Jonnu Smith (TEN) has reverted back to a touchdown-dependent option and this is a bad matchup for tight ends. I'm fading both the Titans D/ST and Packers D/ST in a potential high-scoring affair.

Sleeper: This is a "boom" week for Marquez Valdes-Scantling (GB).

BUFFALO AT NEW ENGLAND

Obvious starters: Stefon Diggs (BUF), Josh Allen (BUF), Bills D/ST.

Who to start: Cole Beasley (BUF) has double-digit targets in four of the last five games.

Who to sit: I'm fading John Brown (BUF) even if he's active after missing four games. Gabriel Davis (BUF) remains a boom-or-bust option. It's clear there's a very low floor when your dealing with Cam Newton (NE). I'm fading the Patriots D/ST against Allen. Damien Harris (NE), Sony Michel (NE) and James White (NE) are all touchdown-dependent. Newton is too inconsistent to trust Jakobi Meyers (NE).

Sleeper(s): Devin Singletary (BUF) and Zack Moss (BUF) face a run defense that has allowed 413 yards the last two games.