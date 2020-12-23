Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t want to change amid recent success

There is always a challenge in the NFL.

Teams and players are either trying to rebound from failure or sustain success.

Baker Mayfield has been on fire in December, the Browns (10-4) have their best record through 14 games since 1994 and they're on the doorstep of their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Mayfield has established himself as a consistent winner in the NFL, a first since the Browns drafted the starting quarterback No. 1 overall in 2018.

Through it all, Mayfield is trying to be the authentic leader he believes the Browns need.

In August, he admitted “I lost myself” in 2019 and “I wasn't able to be who I am” for the franchise while he regressed after a promising rookie season.

So leading the right way has been a huge focus for Mayfield this season, and now he's attempting to do it amid success rather than the failure of last year's 6-10 flop.

“I saw a quote of somebody from Tampa talking about [Buccaneers quarterback] Tom Brady that it doesn't matter how good he's playing or if it's not going well. He's always the same person,” Mayfied said Wednesday on Zoom. “That's important to be a leader. During the good stuff, they're always looking up at you. During the bad stuff, they're going to look at you as well. It's key to find that medium.

“That's something that I tried to learn early on. Obviously, I wasn't able to do that last year, but that's very important. You don't want to change. You want to be the same leader each day.”

In the buildup to the Browns playing an important game against the Tennessee Titans (10-4) on Dec. 6, Mayfield said he needed to raise his level of play and “seize the moment” in the playoff push.

Since then, the Browns have defeated the Titans, 41-35, lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 47-42 on Dec. 14, and defeated the New York Giants, 20-6 on Sunday night. Mayfield has completed 80 of 112 passes (71.4%) for 974 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception for a rating of 117.9, rushed for one touchdown and taken just one sack during the stretch.

First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski said Mayfield has been the “same guy every single day” despite lighting up each of the last three defenses he has encountered.

Mayfield's teammates agree.

“He has not let the highs get too high, and he has not let the lows get too low,” linebacker B.J. Goodson said. “So I think that's why we've seen him be able to be successful.”

“He has been the same guy and been a great leader for us,” two-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb said. “It's paying off for him now.”

The Browns will visit the New York Jets (1-13) on Sunday and can clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2002 if one of the following scenarios unfolds:

— Browns win and Baltimore Ravens (9-5) lose to or tie the Giants (5-9) on Sunday

— Browns win and Miami Dolphins (9-5) lose to or tie the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) on Saturday night

— Browns win and Indianapolis Colts (10-4) lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)

— Browns tie and Ravens lose

— Browns tie and Dolphins lose

A Browns win and a Steelers loss would also set up a showdown between the two teams for the AFC North title in the Jan. 3 regular-season finale at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Stefanski said the possibilities don't increase the difficulty of sticking to his one-game-at-a-time mantra, and he doesn't think his players will struggle with focusing, either.

“We can’t control whatever happens [with other teams],” Mayfield said. “Obviously, we know what's going on, on the outside, but we just have to take care of business this week.”

In other words, the Browns can't look past the Jets, not even to peek at their rematch with the Steelers, who are on a three-game losing streak but pummeled Cleveland 38-7 on Oct. 18 in Pittsburgh.

Fortunately for Stefanski, there are countless examples from this season and previous ones of bad teams upsetting good ones. The Jets just earned their only victory of the season on Sunday be defeating the Los Angeles Rams (9-5). The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) gave the Browns a scare on Nov. 29, when Cleveland prevailed 27-25.

“[The Jets] play really hard,” Mayfield said. “They fly to the ball. You can tell that they want to bully you, and they want to play physical ball. It was very apparent when you put on the Rams tape.”

And Mayfield doesn't believe the Browns will listen to praise from media and become full of themselves.

“This team didn't listen to it when everybody threw us in the trash, so no,” he said.

Mayfield was written off by many pundits earlier this season, too, especially after the blowout loss to the Steelers. He is obviously playing with more confidence lately.

“I have seen the countless hours he has spent at the facility and how hard he works every day,” Chubb said. “I'm extremely happy for him. Have to keep it going.”

“I always knew he had a little bit of a spark to him,” Goodson said, “but I love his drive and I love his fight and his will to compete.”

This is a vital season for Mayfield's contractual situation. He'll be eligible for an extension in the offseason. With the way he's been playing, all signs point to the Browns, at the very least, exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, a decision due in early May.

“Growing up in Texas in an extremely football town, going to [the University of] Oklahoma — obviously, it's a football state as well — and then coming here, it feels like home,” Mayfield said. “I'm worried about Sunday against the Jets. I think everything happens for a reason. I'm not going to be able to control that, so one day at a time.”

At the same time, Mayfield is allowing himself to reflect this holiday season on what he has been grateful for in a year plagued by COVID-19. He might even listen to some of his favorite Christmas music by Nat King Cole and relax a bit when the Browns have a condensed work schedule Friday.

“It has been a tough year on everyone and been extremely different,” he said. “A lot of ups and downs and trials and tribulations that everybody has had to deal with, but I will just be thankful for family. I know I can’t exactly get with them and be all together [because of the pandemic], but just blessed and thankful that my family has been safe, and continuing to pray for those outside of my family that are dealing with issues, sickness and all of that that's going on in the world.

“Having a little quiet time at the house is going to be great and just to make this extended push because this will be the first time that I'm not planning offseason trips as soon as New Year’s Day hits. It's a different year all around.”

A different year? Yes. The same guy no matter what? That's the goal.