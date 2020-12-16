Ronald Jones is fourth Bucs player on reserve/COVID-19 list

TAMPA, Fla. — Running back Ronald Jones is the latest Bucs player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

Jones, who had two pins placed in his broken left pinkie finger during a surgical procedure Tuesday, already faced tall odds of playing against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said he hoped Jones could return to practice Thursday or Friday as his finger healed. But now that timetable seems unlikely.

Jones is the fourth player to be quarantined this week either for testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with someone who has the virus.

On Tuesday, the Bucs placed placekicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bucs, however, have placekicker Greg Joseph on their practice squad and brought in three specialists — former Chiefs and Steelers punter Dustin Colquitt, kicker Brett Maher (Cowboys) and long snapper Garrison Sanborn (Bucs and Bills) — who will be through the COVID-19 protocol should they need them against the Falcons.

Jones is the Bucs’ leading rusher with 900 yards and six touchdowns. If he is unable to play Sunday, he would be replaced in the lineup by Leonard Fournette, Arians said.