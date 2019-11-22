The Super Bowl is fast approaching. You can get your Super Bowl Experience tickets now.

Don’t look now, but Super Bowl 54 is less than three months from kicking off in Miami Gardens, which means it’s time to start preparing for a hectic few weeks in the Miami metropolitan area.

The Super Bowl experience in South Florida begins in January with, well, the Super Bowl Experience, an annual “interactive football theme park,” which sets up shop ahead of the title game and tickets are now on sale.

The exhibit is open for six days across an eight-day span in the lead up to the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, and tickets are only $20 for the first three days. Things get started at the Miami Beach Convention Center with two days Jan. 25 and 26 — the weekend ahead of the Super Bowl — and the Experience reopens again from Jan. 29-Feb. 1. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Tickets for the final three days jump to $40, but kids under 12 get in free all six days. They can be purchased at NFL.com/SuperBowlExperience.

Fred Taylor, a former All-Pro running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars and All-American Florida Gators from Pahokee, is a spokesperson for the Super Bowl Experience after attending it in past years, both as a player and just as a fan.

“Having previously had the opportunity to experience the Super Bowl Experience,” Taylor said, “it’s just a no-brainer just to really come out and try to enlighten the fans on what’s going on, what’s taking place, when it’s taking place, the different things that are happening.”

Some of those are simple exhibits — fans can meet current and former NFL players, take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and visit a display of Super Bowl rings from each of the previous 53 championship games — but some of the highlights are the interactive events. There are youth football clinics and games like the Punt, Pass and Kick competition. Taylor has even run the 40-yard dash against fans in the past.

“You’d be surprised and amazed that they don’t choose Miami as the annual destination,” Taylor said. “It’s always energized. They love their events. People, they get out and support.”