Geno Smith’s coin-toss call Monday night sparks a sports Yanny or Laurel debate

Remember the great Yanny/Laurel debate of 2018?

A clip of someone saying a word, which was heard by some as Yanny and by others as Laurel, sparked a massive debate so pervasive that it even reached the office of then-Royals manager Ned Yost.

Well, we may have another argument on our hands.

After the Seahawks and 49ers finished Monday’s game tied at the end of regulation, the Seahawks’ Geno Smith made the call on the coin toss before overtime.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Smith called heads as the referee announced to the crowd, but people also heard the word tails.

You can literally say "tails" in your head and hear Geno Smith say tails as well.



You can also do the same for heads.



WTF??pic.twitter.com/OLPwY3Np9d — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) November 12, 2019

Smith didn’t argue with the referee’s proclamation and neither did the 49ers players, so it’s clear he said head.

Still, this led to a disagreement (and jokes) on Twitter:

Ref - What’s your call

Geno Smith - Tails

Ref - Your call is heads. It is a heads.

America - #nfl #SEAvsSF #MNF pic.twitter.com/VdfXK2WZlW — EmmaSky (@EmmaSky54653219) November 12, 2019

Guys Geno Smith 100% said “heads.” It just has some twang to it. Hold up to your ear and you can tell. pic.twitter.com/7sYXc1C24u — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 12, 2019

Wait reverse that. — Tim Rogers (@trogdawg) November 12, 2019

Interesting thing about this Geno Smith "heads or tails'' controversy. If you play it backwards you hear "Paul is dead.'' #beatles — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 12, 2019

Geno Smith clearly said "Heads" but if yall want to make another "blue dress/gold dress" thing then ️ pic.twitter.com/qLb6acJtxT — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 12, 2019

The genius of Geno Smith’s coin flip call is that it was so ambiguous - he may have said “Heads,” he may have said “Tails,” I think he said “Heils” - that there was no possible way he could lose. That is talent and ability you cannot teach. Hall of Fame skill. — alexSSN (@alexSSN) November 12, 2019