Football
Kevin Harlan provided funny play-by-play of a cat on the field at Cowboys-Giants game
Kevin Harlan may be the most underappreciated sports announcer working today.
Who else can simultaneously provide play-by-play of an NFL game and a black cat that ran on the field? Harlan did just that and worked in a sponsor’s name as the cat made its way to the end zone during Monday night’s Cowboys-Giants game at MetLife Stadium.
Harlan, a KU grad who has a house in Mission Hills, has amused fans with his calls of a fan invader during a boring NFL game and an NBA spectator who spilled his beer.
On Monday night, Harlan again made fans chuckle with his call of the runaway cat.
During the Cowboys’ 37-18 win over the Giants, the cat made its way onto the field and found its way to the end zone. Play was temporarily stopped, but fans got a kick out of it:
This is how Harlan described the action in his radio call:
