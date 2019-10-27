Not even Minkah Fitzpatrick could survive Dolphins locker room ‘curse’ – now, Steelers safety faces former team

Veterans Walt Aikens and Bobby McCain thought Minkah Fitzpatrick would break it.

Aikens and McCain have sat in an L-shaped corner of the team's locker room at the Davie practice facility since being drafted by the Dolphins in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

There's one locker in particular, on the outside edge of the corner, where they have seen so many other players trying to make an impact in their NFL careers come and go.

Some players barely even lasted a day, they said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"We've had people come, make the team, you know, during the little tryouts. They'd get cut before lunch," Aikens said this past week. "When Minkah got here, we told him the story."

Fitzpatrick sat at this particular locker since becoming the Dolphins' first-round pick in 2018. He was a standout defender at Alabama, and thrived playing in multiple positions as a rookie last season. He seemed primed to be a cornerstone of the Dolphins defense this season and in the franchise's future.

Aikens and McCain thought Fitzpatrick would be the one who could reverse the locker's bad juju.

There was only one problem.

They were wrong.

"We explained the story to Minkah then when he got drafted. We were just laughing about like a first-round pick broke the curse of the seat," Aikens said. "It's the seat. It's the seat – I'm telling you."

Fitzpatrick may not have been released by the team. But his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season was abrupt, surprising, and raised doubt about the overall direction of the Dolphins franchise.

And that locker – of course.

For Fitzpatrick, who will face his former team on Monday Night Football, it was simply time for him to move on.

Fitzpatrick ultimately was uncomfortable in the role he was playing in Dolphins coach Brian Flores' defense. And Fitzpatrick has seamlessly fit into his new role as a free safety – in the position he wanted to play in – with his new team.

"That is the thing I like about here, we run what we run, and we run it well," Fitzpatrick said of the Steelers (2-4) and his new defense. "We don't try to do too much, don't try to change it up week-to-week. We just go out there and execute what we are used to and just play."

Despite thriving as a nickel cornerback, safety and cornerback during his rookie season under former Dolphins coach Adam Gase, Fitzpatrick felt his skill-set could have been better utilized as a free safety on Flores' defense.

However with McCain serving that role, Fitzpatrick was instead thrust into rover defensive back role where he could be defending larger tight ends or shifty slot receivers in the middle of the field on any given snap.

It was a role Flores believed Fitzpatrick could handle until missed tackles and being outmatched by bigger tight ends, and being torched by Baltimore Ravens rookie Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown for an 83-yard touchdown during the Dolphins season opener.

Fitzpatrick was traded after two games. The trade occurred shortly after former Steelers' starting free safety Sean Davis suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder, ending his season.

"We really like Minkah. We not only like his game, but we like his football character and those things," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Fitzpatrick, whom the team studied thoroughly before the 2018 draft. "We felt like we already done the work on him so our interest did go back beyond the recent transaction."

The Dolphins have coped without their former 2018 first-round pick the best they could, during their 0-6 start this season.

McCain has seen the most playing time in the secondary with cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and safety Reshad Jones (chest) nursing injuries and missing games in recent weeks, and Aikens relegated to special teams.

The Dolphins have had to rely on a number of inexperienced players like fifth-year cornerback Eric Rowe, first-year defensive backs Jomal Wiltz, Chris Lammons and Steven Parker, second-year cornerback Ryan Lewis, and rookies Nik Needham and Ken Webster to defend the back-end of their defense.

Those players have other seats in the Dolphins locker room.

Aikens and McCain remember cornerback Sammy Seamster, then quarterbacks Josh Freeman and Logan Thomas, sitting and succumbing to the "cursed" locker in 2014 and 2015 before the area was dominated by the defensive backs.

That's the extent of their recollection because of how quickly they have come and gone without making an impact.

"Minkah was the longest-lasting person in there – for a year," McCain said.

With nine weeks left in the regular season after Monday's game, the Dolphins could bring in more defensive backs or players of other positions to evaluate before the end of the season.

Miami hopes to identify which players who could further play a significant role during the Dolphins' rebuilding process.

But those players might want to be careful of where they sit in the locker room.

In the meantime, the Dolphins have yet to assign a player to that locker since Fitzpatrick was traded.

As of Saturday, a box of cleats, some water bottles and a sweater rest on the seat, while empty hangers reside in the locker.

"Don't sit in that seat," McCain said. "I don't even like take a seat in that seat just to chill."

Added Aikens: "That seat is cursed, man. It's cursed."