Antonio Brown failed to act in a ‘grown-up manner’ during deposition, attorneys say

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) runs during second quarter of an NFL football game against the defense of Miami Dolphin at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 15 2019, in Miami Gardens. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Antonio Brown’s “tumultuous tirades, defiant rants, use of profane language and refusal to comport himself in a civilized and grown-up manner,” during a recent deposition has led an attorney to ask the court to force the former NFL wide receiver to pay for the deposition and for a special master to preside over a future proceeding.

The deposition, held last month in Aventura, was tied to a lawsuit brought on by Brown’s former landlord at a Sunny Isles Beach apartment building.

In August 2018, Aqualina 1402 sued Brown for more than $15,000 in damages after the owner claimed Brown broke the $35,000-a-month lease by “destroying, damaging, defacing the premises, as well as the furnishings.”

Last month, Brown, 31, had just signed with the New England Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots released him two weeks ago after Brown was sued by his former personal trainer, who accused him of raping her.

The woman, whom the Miami Herald is not naming because she says she was the victim of sexual assault, said Brown raped her three times. Two of those incidents happened in Miami, she said.

The Patriots released Brown, who attended Norland High School in Miami Gardens, five days after appearing in his first game this season. Brown has since retired from the NFL, re-enrolled in classes at Central Michigan University and gotten in several Twitter spats with players.

In the motion for sanctions filed Wednesday in Miami-Dade circuit court, attorneys Christin Gallardo and George Minski called Brown “noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly.” They said setting up the court-ordered deposition was a struggle. Finally, Brown, through his attorney, agreed to Sept. 24.

Brown showed up for the deposition 30 minutes late and “almost immediately” was “belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine questions, despite there being no objection to the questioning coming from his counsel,” the attorneys said.

“Rather than answering the questions posed, the Defendant chanted over and over, as if a mantra, a narrative of his own warped concept of the proceeding, namely; that we should only address his counterclaim,” according to the motion.

In October 2018, Brown filed a countersuit, alleging that Aqualina 1402 never returned his security fee and broke the lease agreement.

The attorneys asked the courts to “order the Defendant to re-appear for a deposition but appoint a special master to attend the deposition, authorize the special master with the power to rule on deposition objections, and report to the court any recommendations for further sanctions if the special master believes sanctions are appropriate.”

They also asked the court to require Brown to pay $10,000 upfront for the special master and pay for the attorneys’ fees for the September deposition.

A hearing has been set for Oct. 8.

Darren Heitner, Brown’s attorney, said Thursday afternoon that he was preparing a statement. It had not been released by Thursday night. Minski did not return a request for comment