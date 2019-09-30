Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat L.A. Rams, 55-40

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, middle, scores ahead of Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman, left, during the first of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber scores against the Los Angeles Rams during the first of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day during the first of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards during the second of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans plays against the Los Angeles Rams during the first of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Cameron Brate, de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, anota frente a Aqib Talib, de los Rams de Los Ángeles, el domingo 29 de septiembre de 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The fumble was returned by a touchdown by the Buccaneers.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, top, is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis during the second of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles.
