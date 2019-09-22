New York Giants overcome 18-point deficit, beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Jason Behnken
AP Photo
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) gets helped off the field after getting hurt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Mark LoMoglio
AP Photo
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) pumps his fist after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Jason Behnken
AP Photo
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs 7-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Mark LoMoglio
AP Photo
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates his touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Mark LoMoglio
AP Photo
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley smiles as he sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Barkley was injured in the first half.
Jason Behnken
AP Photo
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on the bench against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Jason Behnken
AP Photo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) gets taken down by New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Mark LoMoglio
AP Photo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) beats New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) to the endzone to score his third touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Mark LoMoglio
AP Photo