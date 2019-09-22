Different QB, same woeful blocking as Dolphins crushed by Cowboys, fall to 0-3

Dolphins coach explains his decision to change QBs before the Cowboys game Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores explains his decision to start quarterback Josh Rosen before the Cowboys' game, September 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores explains his decision to start quarterback Josh Rosen before the Cowboys' game, September 20, 2019.

Hey, at least they kept it close.

That’s about all good you can say about the Dolphins, who are 0-3 for the first time since 2011.

Early in the second half of Sunday’s 31-6 loss to the Cowboys, the Dolphins only trailed by four points. They looked better than they had at any point this season.

And then ...

▪ Dak Prescott caught fire.

▪ Amari Cooper out-played Xavien Howard (whose rough day ended with a late ejection).

▪ Ezekiel Elliott started running downhill.

▪ And all the good the Dolphins’ offense did in the first half was erased by a brutal third quarter.

The lesson: it doesn’t particularly matter who starts at quarterback when there’s no blocking.

Josh Rosen, starting Sunday for the first time as a Miami Dolphin, got a reminder of that, as he was constantly harassed and thrice sacked in second half.

An already depleted offensive line took two more hits Sunday, with Jesse Davis (arm) and Danny Isidora (foot) leaving the game due to injury. Neither returned.

At the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had nearly as many second-half points (14) an the Dolphins had second-half yards (15).

Rosen, who was hit so often that the refs pulled him from the game at one point for a mandatory concussion test, finished the day 18 of 39 for 200 yards. He had a touchdown dropped for the second time in as many weeks.

Just how bad has the offense been this year? The Dolphins are on pace to score 85 — which would obliterate the NFL record for fewest points in a season (140, Seahawks, 1992).

The converted just 3 of 15 third-down tries and were 1-for-3 on fourth down.

Prescott, meanwhile had a touchdown rushing and a touchdown passing (to Cooper) on the Cowboys’ first two drives of the second half to put the game out of reach.

And when Tony Pollard ran 16-yards for a late touchdown, it gave the Cowboys two 100-yard rushers: Elliott and Pollard.

The Dolphins out-played the Cowboys in the first half — and still went to the break down.

That’s because Jason Sanders missed a 47-yard field goal and Kenyan Drake fumbled the ball inside the Cowboys’ 10.

But there were silver linings. Rosen looked in control. Michael Deiter played well at left tackle after Jesse Davis injured his arm. And Bobby McCain picked off Prescott.