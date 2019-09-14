Tom Krasovic: Super Bowl winners with Faulk, Rams now rivals with someone like him

For the fourth time in three seasons, the Los Angeles Rams will face Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Coliseum.

In other words, Rams defensive players and coaches will get another taste of what Rams opponents faced some 20 years ago.

Kamara is dangerous, like Marshall Faulk was dangerous then.

"Same nightmare," D'Marco Farr, a former Rams teammate to Faulk who's now a Rams broadcaster, said Thursday.

It's bold to liken a running back to Faulk, the former San Diego State star who led the Rams to a pair of Super Bowls and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Faulk, who ripped off big gains as a rusher and receiver, is fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage, trailing only Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

Faulk was so explosive for the football Aztecs, you wondered if your eyesight was off.

At San Diego State in the 1990s, football practices were open to sportswriters.

After watching Faulk two weekdays and also in the game Saturday, and then tuning into NFL telecasts on Sundays, it was startling: Many of the NFL backs, even several good ones, were inferior to the Aztecs' No. 28.

Kamara has less sprint speed than Faulk. But a coach to both players, Curtis Johnson, has said Kamara is the only player he's seen who reminds him of Faulk.

Johnson recruited Faulk to SDSU, and was an Aztecs offensive coach for Faulk's three years in college, between 1991-93.

Initially, a few years ago, while in his current role as the Saints' receivers coach, Johnson was skeptical Kamara belonged in a sentence with Faulk.

"It's funny," Johnson said in August 2018, as Kamara prepared for his second NFL season. "My nephew coached (Kamara) in junior college and told me he was like Marshall, and I didn't believe him."

Johnson laughed. "He reminds me so much of Marshall," he said.

Farr agreed with Johnson, that Kamara's skills as a rusher and receiver are comparable with Faulk.

"He's like broken glass," Farr said. "He cuts you before you see it."

Farr, who rated Faulk the better pass-rush blocker, was standing near the Rams' sideline when the Saints played in Los Angeles two seasons ago.

The former defensive tackle all but felt the breeze as the smooth rookie went by him on a 74-yard scoring run.

"No one touched him; he ran right by me," Farr said. "That was pretty cool. It was kind of fun to watch. It was an incredible play."

Kamara eluded four Rams defenders on another play. Later, he dispatched with five Rams pursuers.

The Rams won, 26-20, but not before the Tennessee alum amassed 188 yards on 11 touches (17.1 per touch) and scored two touchdowns.

Improvement against Kamara in the rematch last November, when he averaged 5.1 yards per touch, wasn't enough to deny him three touchdowns in the Saints' 45-35 victory in New Orleans.

But the Rams held him to 15 rushing yards in the NFC Championship Game. Although Kamara caught 11 passes for 96 yards that day, the strong run defense helped fuel the overtime victory.

Sunday, the Rams defenders who will try to track Kamara on pass routes could include two San Diegans in linebacker Cory Littleton, a Mount Miguel High alum, and Poway resident Eric Weddle, a two-time All-Pro safety.

Safeties John Johnson and Taylor Rapp could draw coverage, too.

The chess match will pit a former Chargers defensive coordinator, Wade Phillips, against a former SDSU aide in Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Farr said a defense's goal with a double threat like Kamara is to make the offense show its hand sooner than later in the play clock.

He said Kamara poses the same two-fold challenge as Faulk did: "If you overload the (run) box, he'll catch passes."

A wrinkle for Kamara this year is he may have to carry the ball more – and take more hits – because running back Mark Ingram, a powerful platoon partner, left the Saints in free agency.

Can he hold up? No one would predict Kamara, 24, will come close to matching Faulk's longevity.

Faulk played 12 NFL seasons. He stands 16th all time in rush attempts, outworking others such as powerful Marshawn Lynch and former Bills great O.J. Simpson.

Yet in a few key measures of productivity, Kamara is keeping pace and then some.

Touchdowns, yards per carry and yards per catch from Kamara through 32 career games: 31, 5.2 and 9.5.

For Faulk through 32 career games: 26, 3.9, 9.2.

In fairness to Faulk, he did a lot more grunt work, averaging 18.2 carries per game to Kamara's 10.2. Kamara has yet to amass 20 carries in a game and only twice has cracked 100 rushing yards.

Sunday brings Kamara a familiar test. If the Saints (1-0) and Rams (1-0) reach a third consecutive Super Bowl tournament this winter and meet there, it could come down to L.A.'s defense not stepping on broken glass.