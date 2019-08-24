David Haugh: Bears can be great in 2019 if Mitch Trubisky is merely good

Every August tempts me to make a list of the most ridiculous NFL offseason lists, but then I would risk being exposed as a hypocrite.

I love every last list and look forward to the annual overanalysis. I like the way some debates become arguments that raise blood pressure and drive radio shows. Collectively, they mean nothing in the grand scheme of things but everything to the conversation in passionate sports cities like ours. The latest hubbub came this week courtesy of Pro Football Focus, the respected analytics website that had the audacity to rank Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky 26th at the position.

Some snickered. Others screamed. #$@&%! TWENTY-SIXTH??!!!

Trubisky truthers quickly dismissed the rankings as football geeks gone wild and wondered what in the name of Andy Dalton their quarterback had to do to gain some respect. The Ditch Mitch crowd wholeheartedly concurred with PFF's conclusion that only six NFL teams will enter this season with a worse starting quarterback.

The truth about Trubisky? It lies in neither extreme. You can find it only by stepping safely into the middle ground, an ideological open space often ignored when it comes to evaluating Trubisky before his third NFL season.

The gray area rests far from where the harshest Trubisky critics such as analyst Michael Lombardi ("You couldn't get me to buy Mitchell Trubisky if you had him on a discount rack at Filene's Basement") reside philosophically. Nor is the safest and smartest spot anywhere near the vicinity where Trubisky's truest believers cling to ESPN's third-best QBR in 2018 and envision an MVP-level season for a guy they consider a potential top-10 quarterback.

Everyone exhale. General manager Ryan Pace trading up in the 2017 draft to select Trubisky second overall caused many to predict boom or bust for his career. But the Bears can contend for a Super Bowl if their quarterback simply keeps his play close to the league median. Trubisky doesn't need to be among the NFL's 10 best quarterbacks. Sure, it would make life easier for everyone if he avoids being among the 10 worst. But meeting in the middle might lead to a February date in Miami. The Bears can be great if Trubisky merely is good.

Remember that the next time you're tempted to exaggerate Trubisky's importance to the Bears' bottom line this season. It's constantly overstated. His individual performance over the next 16 games means more to the likelihood of him signing a long-term, nine-figure contract extension than it does to the Bears' chances of going deep in the playoffs.

That doesn't minimize his role as much as magnify two other truisms more significant than Trubisky: 1) The NFL's strongest defense will drive the Bears more than any offensive player, and 2) The star of the Bears offense remains the offense itself.

First, consider the defense. The Bears were the stingiest in the NFL last year, giving up 17.7 points per game, and they potentially upgraded at safety and nickelback. Nothing except injury stands in the way of continued dominance even if the Bears fall short of their crazy total of 36 takeaways in 2018. That weekly luxury other quarterbacks don't enjoy increases Trubisky's margin for error – especially in an offense designed by one of the league's brightest minds.

Coach Matt Nagy's rapid ascent has bought Trubisky time to define what kind of quarterback he is. The professional limbo Trubisky finds himself in feels comfortable mostly because of his confidence in Nagy. The league reached a consensus on Nagy quicker than it has on Trubisky, and of all the factors weighed in the evaluation of the Bears quarterback, that reality creates the most optimism.

Nagy proved in his first season how much more accurate he can make Trubisky by scheming receivers open and how much more effective he can make the offense by allowing his dual-threat quarterback to use his feet. Nagy's play-calling brings Trubisky as close to his potential as any coach-quarterback combination in the league. Maybe that's another fun list for next offseason.

In the offense Nagy designed, the favorite receiver is the open guy and the best play the one that works. If that ultimately makes Trubisky a so-called system quarterback and the Bears thrive anyway, big deal. Complain at the Grant Park rally. What would you rather have, Chicago: a top-10 quarterback of a 10-win team that loses its first playoff game or a guy arbitrarily ranked around 20th who leads the Bears to the promised land? Thought so.

We keep trying to make Trubisky into something he isn't. He isn't really a punky QB, no matter how well he played along with the Jim McMahon schtick at the 100th anniversary celebration in June. He isn't a top-10 quarterback or better than the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Texans' Deshaun Watson – the two quarterbacks drafted after him. He isn't as good as his local cheerleaders proclaim nor as bad as his national critics carp. He is who he is, and the Bears should feel lucky he is theirs heading into a season loaded with expectations.

He is an athletic, attentive millionaire who just turned 25 on Tuesday with the football world at his feet. He is a dangerous runner and improving passer, both skills less impressive than the leadership ability that endears him to teammates and fans. He has the talent to take his team where it wants to go and the savvy to grasp that a less-is-more approach often increases the chances of getting there.

Trubisky is good enough for the Bears to win big in 2019. That should be good enough for anyone making a list of reasons to believe.