Dave Hyde: Can Dolphins really have a rebuilding narrative if Josh Rosen, 22, doesn’t start?

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a good guy, a pro's pro, a popular journeyman quarterback with a solid beard who can fire up a sideline by running over an opposing cornerback, as he did Friday night in Tampa.

So here's my issue with Fitzpatrick being announced to start the third game of the preseason and, by connect-the-dots extension, the Miami Dolphins regular season at quarterback:

– It says this season is more pointless than forecasted.

– It indicates that Josh Rosen has an even more outside shot of being The One.

– It also puts the Dolphins back to tracking Plan A of drafting a quarterback next spring with one of the top picks, assuming they're bad enough to get one. And they look the disassembled part right now.

But starting a 36-year-old Fitzpatrick over a 22-year-old Rosen – when they seem about even by their preseason – runs counter to the simple narrative of the rest of this season.

The narrative: They're starting over. They're rebuilding/tanking. They've dumped average veterans overboard. They've horded money and draft picks to use next offseason.

They're mining the backwaters for talented kids or young veterans with one-year contracts. They plan to play youth, too. They even fired offensive line coach Patrick Flaherty four practices into training camp in good part because he wanted to play a journeyman guard rather than 2019 third-round pick Michael Deiter.

Playing kids like Deiter and undrafted guard Shaq Calhoun is what this season is about, even if they looked rushed to start in September. The hope is to accelerate the timeline. Get good answers by December. Say this year was worth the pain.

But let's be real: The answer you really need is at quarterback. And Coach Brian Flores is understandably in a tough spot here. He has so much youth on the team he'd like a steadying hand at quarterback. He has such glaring holes he doesn't want this season to turn ugly right from the opening kickoff.

The Dolphins also have three of the first four games on the schedule at Hard Rock Stadium and owner Steve Ross wants the home fans to enjoy their day at the park.

But the working idea all along seemed to bring Rosen along in a way to have him challenge Fitzpatrick. He is, too. He got Friday's start in Tampa and looked capable for much of the first half after throwing a few nice passes in the preseason opener a week earlier.

He's not perfect. He's still a full work in progress. So this isn't a case of banging the keyboard that Rosen is the next Dan Marino as much as seeing the body of this season for what it is rather than focusing on Rosen's "body language," as was a topic of conversation this past week. And you can see why if you're a coach. That's the small-picture stuff they deal with.

And what's the plan if Rosen doesn't start? Sit him the first four games until the bye week seems the popular idea. One question: Why? Don't you want the maximum view possible? Do you think Cleveland is happy veteran Tyrod Taylor started last year rather than rookie Baker Mayfield?

Rosen isn't a rookie, either. This second year is one he could make a leap, even with a change of teams and systems. He looked decent against Tampa, completing 10 of 18 passes for 102 yard despite some drops and line problems. No alibis, though. If the Ryan Tannehill era taught one thing it's average quarterbacks need excuses forever. Great ones don't.

Fitzpatrick has completed 5 of 14 passes for 40 yards with no touchdowns this preseason. But that's almost irrelevant. If his 14 NFL seasons with an 81.1 passer rating and no playoff appearances don't tell who Fitzpatrick is, that cornerback-trucking run on Friday night should.

It was celebrated. It had teammates laughing. And you get why. But consider: If a good quarterback put himself in harm's way like that in any game, much less the second half of a preseason one, there would be criticism, even proper anger starting from the coach.

You know who Fitzpatrick is. You also know the Dolphins can't have a "We are rebuilding" narrative with a 36-year-old quarterback while a 22-year-old one you traded a 2019 second-round pick for sits.

What you have, instead, is a "We're On The Draft Clock" narrative.