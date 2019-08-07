Raiders’ Antonio Bryant is sidelined because of ‘cryogenic chamber mishap’

Steelers WR Antonio Brown shares special moment with father after win After a three-point win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 24, 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a special moment with his father. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a three-point win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 24, 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a special moment with his father.

The Oakland Raiders gave up quite a bit to get receiver Antonio Brown in the offseason.

Oakland sent two draft picks to the Steelers for Brown, whose contract was reworked to give him $50.1 million over three years, including a guaranteed $30.1 million, per USA Today.

But instead of having Brown on the field at training camp, he’s sideline with frostbitten feet, NFL.com reported. Yep, frostbitten.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that Brown had had a “cryogenic chamber mishap.” That is, he didn’t have footwear when entering the chamber.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Antonio Brown is still day to day,” Rapoport said in a video clip he tweeted. “(He) was away from the facility yesterday seeing a specialist. He’s done this before. Did it a couple days ago. Remember, this all goes back to his feet, which he so disgustingly posted on Instagram a couple weeks ago. Something that now, for those of us who watched ‘Hard Knocks,’ is going to be a big storyline. When is Antonio Brown going to be back? When are his feet going to be better?

“As far as the backstory — what led to this — what I was told, talking to a couple Raiders people, basically the story that they are saying is that Antonio Brown used a cryogenic chamber without proper footwear and that is why his feet ended up the way they did. Certainly, there are some other questions medically, for his feet, how they ended up looking like that, how he trained through feet which are really so badly injured that he really can’t continue to train. A lot of questions there. But at the very least, that is the story they are saying. Still day-to-day. Unclear when Antonio Brown is going get back out at practice.”

Here is the Rapoport clip:

From Inside Training Camp: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown is still day-to-day with his troublesome feet after what team sources describe as a cryogenic chamber mishap. pic.twitter.com/4NoT7IS8Yj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2019

So, if you’re a Raiders fan, this is not good news.

According to the Summit Medical Group in New Jersey, recovery from frostbite could take some time.

“Full recovery from frostbite is likely if just the skin and uppermost tissue layers were affected,” it wrote in an online article. “However, it may take some time for frostbitten areas to get full sensation and strength back. Sometimes, numbness at the tips of fingers or toes does not improve. A body part that has been frostbitten will get colder faster than other parts in the future.

“You may not know the full extent of damage to frostbitten areas for about 6 weeks. Permanent damage may result when blood vessels are injured. Tissues then die because of the lack of oxygen, and the dead tissue can become infected.”