Dolphins and former UM player suffers amputed arm in car accident, agent says

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle and former University of Miami player Kendrick Norton suffered an amputated arm in a car crash, his agent Malki Kawa announced on Twitter on Thursday.

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Florida Highway Patrol says Norton’s 2017 Ford F250 was heading west on the Dolphin Expressway (State Road 836) around 1:18 a.m. near the Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) intersection when it hit a concrete barrier. The truck flipped and, when it stopped, was on its roof. Norton’s left arm suffered the injury.

FHP also said a Maserati was involved, but driver Jessie Pena was uninjured. The crash investigation report isn’t available yet.

A family friend of Norton’s said his vehicle got cut off before it flipped.

Norton was at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening, according to an NFL source. The family friend said that, in addition to the left arm injury, Norton also was bleeding from the back of his head.

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” said a statement from the Dolphins. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

Norton, whose career would’ve been fighting for a roster spot as training camp started. He joined the Dolphins for the last two games of the 2018 season after the team snagged him off Carolina’s practice squad. Carolina drafted the former Hurricane standout in the seventh round in 2018, cut him during training camp but kept him on the practice squad.

Over three seasons at UM, Norton played in 37 games, started 25 of the 26 games as a sophomore and junior and was voted third-team All-ACC by the conference coaches as a sophomore. He ended his three years as a Hurricane with 18 tackles for loss and five sacks.

The U family is praying for Kendrick, his family and the medical professionals helping him this morning. https://t.co/uYgXANF5H0 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) July 4, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.