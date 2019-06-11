Former NFL star Aldon Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI in Mission, Kansas

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Former NFL star pass rusher Aldon Smith was arrested Monday night on suspicion of driving under the influence in Mission, according to police.

Police initially stopped Smith on a traffic violation. He was arrested around midnight on suspicion of DUI. He was taken to the Mission police station, where he was issued citations and released to a friend, said Capt. Kevin Self, a spokesman for the Mission Police Department.

The specifics of the citations were not immediately available, but all were municipal charges, Self said.

Smith was one of the league’s top pass rushers before off-field alcohol problems derailed his career. Smith, a Raytown High School graduate and former University of Missouri star, was drafted in the the first round in 2011 by the San Francisco 49ers.

He set an NFL record with 33 1/2 sacks his first two season. He helped the team make it to the NFC title game as a rookie and the Super Bowl the following year.

The 49ers released him in August 2015 after his fifth run-in with the law. The Oakland Raiders signed him just before the start of the 2015 season. He played in nine games before being suspended again for at least one year. Although he applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2016, the decision was initially deferred until the off season and he was never granted reinstatement.

The Raiders cut him in March 2018 after San Francisco police said they were searching for him in connection with a domestic violence allegation. Smith pleaded no contest in November to two misdemeanors of violating a court order and false imprisonment for an attack on a woman, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which could be served in a residential drug and alcohol treatment center, and three years of probation. He was also required to undergo 52 weeks of domestic-violence counseling and 25 hours of community service, according to the Chronicle.