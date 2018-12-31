Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase fired

The Adam Gase era of Miami Dolphins football is over.
Gase told The Miami Herald on Monday morning that he has been fired. He said he was permitted to meet with the players for a final time to inform them.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins retained general manager Chris Grier, who will join owner Stephen Ross for an 11:15 am news conference. Mike Tannenbaum, the team’s head of football operations, is not expected to remain in that position.
Gase went 23-25 in his three seasons with the Dolphins, but was just 13-19 after a 10-6 opening season that resulted in a playoff berth.
The news comes one day after the Dolphins’ 42-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills to end the year 7-9 — the ninth time in 10 years they finished no better than 8-8.
According to ESPN, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted Gase to give up his contractual control over the 53-man roster. Gase balked, aware that he would be a strong candidate for several other coaching jobs if he and the Dolphins parted ways. Cleveland is among those jobs.
Gase, in fact, told associates that he’s fine with the outcome, knowing he will be wanted by other teams.
Owner Stephen Ross has strong interest in Ravens coach John Harbaugh, according to a source. But Harbaugh, whose team will meet the Chargers in a playoff game on Sunday, is under contract for one more season.
Harbaugh’s representation and the Ravens are expected to discuss a contract extension in the next few days. If Harbaugh balks at a new deal, Baltimore reportedly might consider trading him.
But the Ravens could ask for stiff compensation, perhaps a first-round pick or multiple picks. It’s unclear what Ross would be willing to trade for Harbaugh, if that opportunity arises.
Harbaugh is aware of Ross’ high regard for him.
Ross has said he will not hire Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, another one of his personal favorites.
Among other potential candidates: former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, former Lions coach Jim Caldwell and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
