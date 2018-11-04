Tim Cowlishaw: If Cowboys looked into NFL mirror, here’s why Titans might be staring back

The most mysterious team in the NFL plays at AT&T Stadium Monday night. I'm just trying to decide which one it is.
My inclination is that the Tennessee Titans have earned that distinction. This is a team that won a playoff game last year and could hardly wait to fire the head coach. This is a team that (for now) got the better of the quarterbacks picked No. 1 and No. 2 at the top of the 2015 draft, and yet Marcus Mariota comes to town with the same number of TD passes as Nick Mullens. This is a team that impresses you with very little, yet is a pair of 1-point losses away from being 5-2.
Then there are the Cowboys.
Their most dangerous wide receiver has never caught a pass from Dak Prescott. Their best hope at tight end is in the Monday Night Football booth. At the head of what has been the team's best unit for years, the Cowboys just fired the position coach. And a solid defense now seems compromised by the loss of a defensive lineman with three tackles this season.
This is a Monday night matchup of 3-4 teams, meaning that the loser hits the halfway mark in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs. And the more you examine this matchup – this is the scary part for Dallas – the Titans seem to be not so much a mystery team as one that brings a most frightening mirror to town.
We've all been in situations where we see pictures or videos, hear our voices on tape and say, "That's not me." Well, the Cowboys are in no rush to portray themselves as a franchise copying the Titans. But the more you look at it, they're not so different, Tennessee and Dallas.
Tennessee's defense is its strength. The Titans are 11th in yards per game, and 3rd in points allowed per game. The Cowboys rank 3rd and 2nd in those categories. Both are challenged to create turnovers with Tennessee having seven takeaways to Dallas' six.
Moving the ball is the big issue for both. The Titans rank 30th in both yards per game and points per game. The Cowboys are 28th and 26th. The teams are 30th and 31st in passing yards and both quarterbacks get sacked. They get sacked a lot. Marcus Mariota has played less but he is sacked at the alarming rate of once every eight pass attempts. With Dak Prescott, it's once every nine.
The notable difference – one the Cowboys would be wise to exploit even while attempting to incorporate newcomer Amari Cooper into the offense – is at running back. That's where Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry have more carries but considerably fewer yards than Ezekiel Elliott.
The Titans try to run it a lot for a team that averages just 3.9 yards per rush (26th in the league). The Cowboys don't run it nearly enough for a team that averages 4.9 yards, No. 3 in the league.
As much as Cowboys fans are waiting impatiently for the beginning of the Amari Cooper era, getting Zeke going is a much more certain path to victory Monday night. Neither of these teams possess breathtaking receivers. Tennessee's Corey Davis, picked fifth in the 2017 draft, is this game's only wide receiver ranked in the top 50 in yards, and he's a not-so-impressive 42nd.
If Cooper proves to be as explosive as the Cowboys hope and plays like the Cooper of 2015 and 2016 in Oakland, then, yes, that has the potential to change everything. But it's hard to believe all of that is going to show up in his first game. Elliott is by far the more likely difference-maker in this game, and after he got shut down in Washington (15 carries for 33 yards), he should be as eager to get things rolling Monday night as Cooper.
Regardless, the Cowboys haven't been the team they expected to be in 2018, but that doesn't mean they want all the mysteries to unravel against the Titans. There's no real explanation for this team's home-road disparity this year.
In the previous four seasons, the Cowboys were 15-17 at home and 23-9 on the road. How do they get from there to 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year?
The Cowboys don't want to find any answers to that riddle until next Sunday in Philadelphia. Some mysteries are best left untouched.
