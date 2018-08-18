Fantasy Football 2018 preview: NFC South

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship. Here's your 2018 preview of the NFC South, the fourth of eight division profiles leading to draft season.
ATLANTA FALCONS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Matt Ryan, QB
A quarterback who averaged 4,693 passing yards and 29 touchdowns per season from 2012 to 2016 is now being drafted as a QB2? Sounds like a buy-low opportunity to me.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Calvin Ridley, WR
Steve Sarkisian's experience with Ridley – he coached him at Alabama – will only help his development. His excellent route-running could put him in position to be on the flex radar Week 1. His upside: replacing Taylor Gabriel's six touchdowns from a season ago.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Tevin Coleman, RB
Coleman has carved out a nice, steady role over the past few seasons, becoming one of fantasy's top flex plays week-to-week. He's the most talented running back on this roster, entering a contract year, playing behind someone who suffered multiple concussions last season while playing through MCL and PCL sprains.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Devonta Freeman, RB
See Coleman, Tevin. Plus, Freeman went from 73 receptions (97 targets) in 2015 to 36 receptions (47 targets) last year. If you can land him in the third round or later, I'd consider it, but not in the first two rounds.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Christian McCaffrey, RB
Production in the range of 1,400 total yards, eight-to-10 total touchdowns and 80 receptions would make him a RB1 in PPR and a stud in almost any other league.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: D.J. Moore, WR
Moore's big-play ability is an element that has been missing from the Panthers offense since Steve Smith left.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: C.J. Anderson, RB
Anderson is coming off his first thousand-yard season in an offense ran by Norv Turner where he will be a featured back and you can likely land him with a 10th-round selection.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Cam Newton, QB
Turner's previous offenses featured a pocket quarterback, which Newton isn't. You rely heavily on his production on the ground to generate the bulk of his fantasy points – he's too inconsistent otherwise. This will eventually lead to more injuries as he ages and his ADP (sixth round) is too costly with his health in question.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Michael Thomas, WR
Thomas is one of only four players in NFL history to have greater than 1,100 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the league – Bill Groman, Randy Moss and Odell Beckham are the other three. Because the Saints will likely pass more this season – Mark Ingram is suspended for the first four games – this target monster (149 last year) has a chance to take his game to another level. An already top-five WR in fantasy, if there's anyone who can unseat Antonio Brown at the top, it's him.
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Tre'Quan Smith, WR
Smith won't have the opportunity to produce consistently unless something happens to Ted Ginn or Cameron Meredith, but he will eventually replace Ginn and there's too much talent here for the Saints to keep bottled up.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Cameron Meredith, WR
Meredith is capable of replicating the type of production Marques Colston was famous for – he averaged 76 receptions, 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns his first seven seasons with Drew Brees as his QB. A double-digit round ADP makes him a decent flier despite the slight injury risk.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Mark Ingram, RB
Ingram is following a career season (1,540 total yards, 12 touchdowns and 58 receptions) – which I don't like to pay for – with a four-game suspension to start the 2018 frame. On average, he's still going in the fifth round. Don't bother stashing him unless you can get a significant discount. Alvin Kamara has more upside in this offense and Sean Payton is likely prepping for Ingram's departure next offseason as a free agent.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
2018 Fantasy MVP: Mike Evans, WR
His first four seasons (averages): 77 receptions (145 targets), 1,145 yards and eight touchdowns. He's almost quarterback proof because of his target share, plus there's still a lot of upside here (he's only 24).
2018 Fantasy Rookie of the Year: Ronald Jones, RB
If he can carve out 10-12 touches per game, he'll have flex potential early on. He'll have competition from Peyton Barber (for carries) and Charles Sims (in the passing game) barring injuries to the veterans.
2018 Fantasy Sleeper: Chris Godwin, WR
Godwin was one of my favorite wide receivers in the 2017 draft class. He's a technician who flashed some of his potential over two starts his rookie campaign – eight receptions for 166 yards and a score. It's important to remember Ryan Fitzpatrick was under center for those two games. He's earned a bigger role in this offense and it's only a matter of time before he surpasses the aging DeSean Jackson.
2018 Fantasy Bust: Cameron Brate, TE
There's no denying Brate is one of Jameis Winston's favorite targets, but Winston will be serving a three-game suspension to start the season. There's also no denying the supreme talent of O.J. Howard. Three games should be enough for Howard to establish himself and Winston will take advantage when he returns.
