NBA draft prospect from University of Florida, Tre Mann, wants the bright lights of the Big Apple and the Knicks

Tre Mann left his workout with the Knicks feeling confident and just as hopeful of joining the biggest-market franchise, having demonstrated in a group session the offensive skills that helped push the 20-year-old to a first-round prospect.

Mann also watched the Knicks’ playoff series against the Hawks, recognizing a need for what he provides: shooting and playmaking from the guard position.

“I felt like I could do that,” Mann said in an interview with the Daily News.

Mann, the University of Florida product, interviewed with the Knicks at the combine and Tuesday he worked out at their facility in Tarrytown.

Other workout participants included Trey Murphy III of Virginia and Isaiah Stewart of Kentucky. They played 3-on-3 scrimmages and 1-on-1s with Tom Thibodeau overseeing.

“I was just trying to go out and show my scoring ability and technical ability, the same stuff that got me that workout really,” Mann said. “They watched a lot of my game so they knew what I could do. And it was just me going to them and showing them in person.”

The Knicks own three picks in next week’s draft in roughly the same vicinity — 19th, 21st and 32nd — although this represents their first year outside of the lottery since 2016. With already a young and unproven roster (six of the seven players under contract are 25 or under), the expectation is the Knicks look to package the picks to either move up or to acquire a veteran. Three rookies on an inexperienced roster don’t seem to fit. But they’re exploring all options, and Mann is certainly on the radar.

The former high school All-American blossomed as a sophomore at Florida, averaging 16 points and 32 minutes while earning All-SEC honors. He also benefited from a growth spurt after his freshman season, shooting up to an ideal height (6-foot-5) for an NBA guard.

Still, Mann credited his added strength, more than his height, for boosting his game.

“I didn’t know I grew until I went back to Florida and they measured me. But I didn’t feel that much different,” Mann said. “I felt a lot different when I gained those couple of pounds. I guess that kind of helped my game more than the height did.”

Scouts are impressed by Mann’s offense, but his defensive intensity has long been panned. Mann said it’s undeserved but he also understands there’s work required to break a reputation.

“That’s something people have been talking about my whole life. Nobody thinks I can play defense. I’m a better defender than people think,” Mann said. “We’re going to have to see. I’m going to have to step it up for sure as I go up in level, like I did from high school to college.”

And Mann would like to flaunt those improvements on the big stage.

“Just the fanbase and how big New York is — I think it’ll be a good situation for me,” Mann said. “I like playing in front of big crowds. I think it’ll be a good situation.”