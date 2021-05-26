Lakers even series against Suns with physical play in Game 2 win

PHOENIX — After Kentavious Caldwell-Pope accused his team of not being ready for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Suns, the Lakers bullied Phoenix on Tuesday, playing with a different level of physicality than they had when losing the opener.

The Lakers would be ready for what the Suns had to offer in Game 2, pulling out a 109-102 victory Tuesday night to even the best-of-seven series. But even with the Lakers playing much sharper basketball, the Suns proved that the Lakers' mere attendance wouldn’t be enough in this series.

Behind Andre Drummond’s bulk and Anthony Davis’ length, the Lakers built a double-digit lead. But the Suns’ Cameron Payne caught fire in the fourth, leading the Phoenix comeback and ensuring that a blowout wouldn’t happen.

Davis — who had 34 points and 10 rebounds — and LeBron James scored 16 of the Lakers’ last 18 points. James finished with 23 points and nine assists, while Drummond contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds.

While the Lakers were bigger and definitely stronger, the Suns were game for the fight.

With Chris Paul limited, his injured shoulder taped, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton gave the Lakers’ defense problems. The Suns guard proved again that he’s worthy of almost instant double teams, while Ayton continued to feast around the basket.

The Lakers' shooting again failed to show up, the team spending long chunks of action clanging open 3s, with Caldwell-Pope even hitting the side of the backboard on a clean corner look.

But the Lakers did get to the foul line, led by Davis, who made up for a bad night from the perimeter with a good night from the stripe.

While Dennis Schroder had an excellent offensive night, finishing with 24 points, Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma struggled for the second straight game, combining to shoot 1-for-8 and score one basket. Marc Gasol gave a small lift off the bench, but the Lakers’ reserves were out-scored by Payne, who was nearly out of the NBA before the Suns signed him late last season.

Game 3 is Thursday in Los Angeles.