Pistons vets provide enough pop to get over Grizzlies, end 4-game skid

DETROIT — Pistons coach Dwane Casey has extolled the benefits of having veterans on the roster who can lead by example and be ready at a moment’s notice. That includes coming back after missing a couple of games and remaining at a top level.

Wayne Ellington and Cory Joseph hadn’t played in the last four games, but they each returned to the lineup like they never left.

Ellington sparked a second-quarter surge that helped the Pistons build on their slim lead and Joseph helped the young starting unit fill in the gaps the rest of the way in a surprising 111-97 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The win ended the four-game losing streak for the Pistons (20-47), who played their third game of a hectic week that includes five games in seven days. They finish with a back-to-back Saturday at Philadelphia and Sunday hosting the Chicago Bulls.

Ellington finished with 18 points, going 6 of 10 on 3-pointers, and Joseph added 18 points and 11 assists. All five Pistons starters scored in double figures, including Isaiah Stewart’s 15 points and seven rebounds and Sekou Doumbouya 14 and six.

"It was great having (the veterans) back out there,” Stewart said. “It was definitely a different feeling with two vets out there.”

The loss was costly for the Grizzlies (33-33), who are in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. Memphis entered the game in eighth place, a half-game ahead of the Golden State Warriors.