Lakers avoid collapse and beat Magic

The Lakers survived catastrophe, recovering from a second-quarter collapse to out-last Orlando in a ``114-103 win.

Before playing one of the NBA’s worst teams, Anthony Davis called the game with the Magic a “must win” after the Lakers dropped three in a row. Monday, they built an early 16-point lead behind stifling defense, only to see that the dominance was merely an illusion.

The Lakers’ 16-point lead was undone in a 40-point second quarter for the Magic, with Orlando hitting 10 of its first 11 shots in the frame. Orlando led by seven before the Lakers pushed to get back in the game.

Dennis Schroder scored 13 points in the fourth to salvage the win. Schroder led the Lakers with 21, with Davis and Montrezl Harrell each adding 18. Andre Drummond finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers play the hot Wizards in Washington on Wednesday.