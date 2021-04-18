Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball’s mistakes helps propel Knicks to victory

NEW YORK — The Knicks can thank boneheaded Lonzo Ball for their latest victory over the Pelicans.

Leading by three with 7.8 seconds left, New Orleans opted not to foul, which was its first mistake. Then, as Derrick Rose drove to the basket, Ball moved to contest a meaningless lay-up and left Reggie Bullock wide open on the 3-point line.

Rose fed Bullock, who calmly drained the tying trey before the Knicks took over in OT for a 122-112 victory Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

It represented a sixth consecutive victory for the scorching hot Knicks (31-27), who won Sunday despite inefficient shooting from Julius Randle (11-for-28) and RJ Barrett fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Rose picked up the slack with 23 points in 34 minutes, carrying the Knicks back from a seven-point deficit with just three minutes left in regulation.

Randle was still great with 33 points, 10 assists and five steals, but was outplayed much of the day by Zion Williamson. The Pelicans All-Star dropped 34 points in his MSG debut, including a soaring dunk in the first half, but his team blew it. And the Knicks capitalized for their second victory over the Pelicans in just four days.

Ball, who missed the previous game against the Knicks, was miserable throughout with just five points on 2-of-9 shooting in 27 minutes. He’ll become a free agent after the season and potentially a Knicks target, but he definitely didn’t raise the offer sheet Sunday.

Before the game, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy predicted the Knicks were going to pack the paint. He knew they’d load up on Williamson and Brandon Ingram, just like they did four days prior. The coach made a plea for his role players to step up.

“They clearly don’t have a lot of respect for our other guys,” Van Gundy said. “You can move guys wherever you want, but if you’re not making your shots they’re going to stay in the paint.”

Van Gundy got a nice response from point guard Eric Bledsoe, who scored 22 points — including three 3-pointers — in 38 minutes, but Ball was a dud.

The Knicks survived a scare in the first quarter when starting center Nerlens Noel knocked his hand on the rim while trying to block Brandon Ingram’s drive. Noel fell to the court clutching his hand and retreated to the locker room. The Knicks couldn’t afford losing another center and rim protector with Mitchell Robinson already out indefinitely with a broken foot. But the diagnosis was only a bruise and Noel returned shortly.