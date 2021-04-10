Basketball

Alex Rodriguez, billionaire Marc Lore enter agreement to purchase Timberwolves

CHRIS HINE Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — The news of the new potential Timberwolves owner came out of left field Saturday, or perhaps more accurately, the left side of the infield.

Former MLB shortstop and third baseman Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore have entered an exclusive letter of intent to purchase the Timberwolves and Lynx from owner Glen Taylor, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

The surprising news seems to settle a question that has plagued the Wolves and their fans for months since it was revealed Taylor was listening to offers last summer — would he sell the team and to whom?

If the sale goes through, the change wouldn't happen overnight. Taylor would still be the controlling owner until 2023, under terms of the sale, with Rodriguez and Lore coming on as limited partners before taking controlling ownership in about two years.

