Hawks rain 3′s; set NBA record in third quarter of win vs. Pelicans

Going an NBA-record 11-for-11 from 3-point range in the third quarter, the Hawks soundly beat the Pelicans, 123-107, Tuesday at State Farm Arena.

Next up, on the second half of a back-to-back, the Hawks (27-24) host the Grizzlies Wednesday.

Below are some takeaways from the win:

1. In the third quarter, the Hawks became the first team in NBA history to go a perfect 11-for-11 from 3-point range in a single quarter, per ESPN Stats and Info. Forty-six points in the third quarter was Atlanta’s second-highest scoring third period in franchise history (the first being 47 vs. Washington on Jan. 26, 2020) and gave it a 107-90 lead entering the fourth, basically putting the game out of reach. Interim coach Nate McMillan was more concerned with the Hawks’ improved defense in the second half, though: “To tell you the truth, I didn’t even know we were shooting the ball that well. I was so focused on our defense. I thought we played soft in that first half. ... We just wanted to turn up our defense, our defensive pressure, in that third quarter, and it led to us being able to get out, get into transition, get a rhythm on the offensive end of the floor.”

2. It wasn’t just one Hawks player having success from distance — five Hawks had multiple 3′s: Trae Young went 6-for-7 with 30 points (he also had 12 assists for a double-double), Bogdan Bogdanovic went 5-for-8 with 21 points, Danilo Gallinari went 3-for-5 with 14 points, Kevin Huerter went 3-for-4 with 17 points and Lou Williams went 2-for-2 with 12 points. Overall, they went 20-for-31 from distance, or 64.5%. The Hawks’ franchise record for 3′s in a single game is 23, set in a win vs. the Celtics on Feb. 24 when Gallinari himself made 10. “When guys are rolling, it’s kind of contagious,” Young said. “It really is.”

3. Center Clint Capela had three blocks, in addition to his 12 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. This was his fourth straight game registering multiple blocks, with five in Thursday’s win vs. the Spurs, six in Friday’s win vs. the Pelicans and two in Sunday’s win vs. the Warriors.

4. The Hawks are on a four-game win streak and have won seven straight home games for the first time since winning 12 consecutive from Dec. 30, 2014 to Feb. 6, 2015. The Hawks are in sole possession of the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

5. This was the first time Zion Williamson, the No. 1 draft pick in 2019, played against the Hawks in the regular season. He proved hard to contain and led the Pelicans with 34 points, going 12-for-18 from the floor, 1-for-1 from 3-point range and 9-for-10 from the line, adding five rebounds.