Knicks center Mitchell Robinson cleared to return Sunday vs. 76ers

NEW YORK — Mitchell Robinson is ready to return.

The Knicks center, who has missed 15 straight games with a broken hand, was cleared to play ahead of Sunday's game against the Sixers at the Garden. Robinson was officially listed as questionable because the team wanted to see how he responded to Saturday’s afternoon practice, but then the center tweeted, “I feel toooooo gooooodddd bro I’m ready.”

Coach Tom Thibodeau said the plan is to eventually integrate Robinson back into the starting lineup, even though Nerlens Noel has performed well in his extended absence.

“There’s great versatility there. But eventually he’ll get back to starting, whether that happens right away or down the road,” Thibodeau said. “But I’m comfortable with both guys in that role. I’m really comfortable with Taj [Gibson] as well. So that gives us great depth at that position.”

Robinson fractured his hand on Feb. 12 against the Wizards when he accidentally hit the head of teammate Julius Randle. He underwent surgery four days later.

The Knicks (21-21) went 9-6 in his absence as Noel brought a similar rim-protecting presence to the lineup. Gibson, the 35-year-old veteran, shifted to the backup center.

But Robinson, 22, carries the most upside and is a better finisher around the basket. He set the NBA record for field-goal percentage last season at 74.2%, eclipsing Wilt Chamberlain’s mark.

“Catching so many lobs. Getting so many rebounds, blocks so many shots. He’s very athletic,” teammate RJ Barrett said. “Made some crazy plays out there. We miss his presence. He has a presence down there. When people go down there, they don’t want to finish over him. We definitely miss that.”