Marc Narducci: The Sixers’ Ben Simmons is dominating with his all-around game

PHILADELPHIA — It's a good time for 76ers fans. The All-Star break is upon us after Wednesday's 131-123 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz. The Sixers are leading the Eastern Conference with a 24-12 record, and Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will be in Atlanta this weekend for Sunday's All-Star Game.

Embiid was named a starter for the fourth straight year. Simmons was named by the coaches as a reserve, his third straight appearance.

For Simmons, it has been two seasons in one. Early on, he was not scoring much. Since Jan. 31, he has taken his offense to a new level.

———

— Simmons on offense

In his first 18 games of the season, Simmons was averaging 12.9 points per game. He was getting to the basket but wasn't finishing well.

Simmons after the first 18 games: 12.9 ppg.; 8.3 rpg., 7.9 apg; 51.8% FG; 64.8%FT; 3.4 tpg.; 32.6 mpg. His average plus-minus rating was plus-3.9.

Then, on Jan. 31, Simmons scored a then season-high 21 points in a 119-110 comeback win at Indiana. His offense was needed since Joel Embiid missed the game due to back tightness. That was the beginning of his current hot streak.

Simmons from Jan. 31 to now: 13 G; 20.5 ppg.; 7.3 rpg.; 7.2 apg.; 63.9% FG; 69.7% FT; 3.3 tpg; 35.8 mpg. His average plus-minus in these 13 games is plus-7.5

Why the better offense? Simmons has gotten more comfortable driving to the basket because his free-throw percentage has increased. He appears much more confident at the foul line and has lifted his percentage to a career best .671. While that still isn't close to this year's league average (.778), it is marked improvement for Simmons, who entered the season a 59.3% career free-throw shooter.

In addition, he is dunking more, the best percentage shot. According to basketball-reference.com, Simmons has 43 dunks this season. In going through his last 13 games, he has recorded more than half that total, 24. So his field-goal percentage has benefited from more dunks.

Simmons is averaging 16.1 points. But that is right near his career mark of 16.3 thanks to his surge in the last 13 games.

———

— Simmons on Defense

While he has had a surge in offense, Simmons, a first-team all-NBA defensive player last year, has been locked in on D all season.

Coach Doc Rivers feels Simmons is a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year.

Through Wednesday, he was tied for first in the NBA with former teammate T.J. McConnell with 3.9 deflections per game, according to NBA.com stats.

Simmons was also tied for first with 1.4 loose balls recovered per game. He is seventh in steals per game (1.6). He has effectively guarded some of the best players, including All-Stars Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell.

Putting Simmons' offense and defense together, he has the profile of an All-Star. He'll always be criticized for not shooting from the perimeter. For instance, this season only 29 of his 332 field-goal attempts have been from 10 feet or more from the basket.

Yet his all-around game is why he is making his third straight All-Star appearance.