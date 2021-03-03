Bulls close out 1st half of season with 128-124 road win against Pelicans

The Chicago Bulls wrapped up the first half of this unorthodox NBA season with a 128-124 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

The Bulls led by 19 in the second half before withstanding a charge by the Pelicans in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to four. The Bulls backcourt combined for a dominant performance. Zach LaVine led all scorers with 36 points and had eight assists, while Coby White added 25 points.The Bulls enter the All-Star break at 16-18 and showing visible signs of progress in their first season under coach Billy Donovan. They are on pace to easily exceed the 22-win mark where they plateaued the last two seasons and currently hold a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Even though the Bulls are playing some of their most competitive basketball in years, they have areas they need to clean up late in games. They fouled a 3-point shooter twice in the final minute Wednesday, keeping the Pelicans in the game. They also committed 16 turnovers.

Against struggling teams like the Pelicans, the Bulls are able to get away with those mistakes. But against more talented opponents, it has been their undoing.

Still, the Bulls closed out the first half with a feel-good win and have reason to be encouraged by the strides they have made this season.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists.