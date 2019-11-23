LeBron James’ new UNKNWN store in Wynwood will hold grand opening during Art Basel 

An artist rendering of LeBron James’ UNKNWN store which is set to open its newest Wynwood location on Dec. 5. UNKWN teamed up with numerous brands including Bape, Just Don and Chinatown Market to create a series of exclusive products that will drop every day throughout the opening weekend UNKNWN

The King’s shop finally has an opening date.

UNKNWN, a clothing boutique co-owned by LeBron James, Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr., will officially open its Wynwood location at 11 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Situated directly across from the Wynwood Walls at 261 NW 26th St., the newest site will serve as the brand’s flagship store.

To celebrate the grand opening, UNKNWN has teamed up with numerous brands including Bape, Just Don and Chinatown Market to create a series of exclusive products that will drop every day throughout the opening weekend. Other collaborators include Pleasures, New Era, BornxRaised, Psychworld and New York Sunshine.

But UNKNWN didn’t stop there. The store will also be re-releasing coveted kicks from Nike, Jordan and Vans x Rhu.

With huge crowds expected to cash in on the limited edition drops, the release schedule is still being finalized.

The Wynwood location marks UNKNWN’s first standalone store since its debut at the Aventura Mall in 2011. Boasting a square footage of 10,000, the retailer has enough space for an indoor built-in photo studio, murals and a courtyard for community events.

With personal shopping also available by appointment, UNKNWN looks to give customers a glimpse of the regal experience.