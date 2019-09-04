LeBron James left the Heat but his new store will make sure he never leaves Miami

LeBron James’ new concept store is set to open in December just in time for Art Basel. Located in Wynwood, the store will feature an indoor photo studio, over 200 feet of murals and even a 4,000-square-foot courtyard for “sporting and lifestyle events.” New York Sunshine

The King’s palace finally has an opening date.

LeBron James’ UNKNWN concept store will open in December during Art Basel across from Wynwood Walls, a press release says.

Designed by art collective New York Sunshine, the store aims to be more than just a retail destination. The store is designed to reflect the lifestyles and closets of LeBron and his childhood friends Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr, who co-founded the brand in 2011. That means designer brands, limited-edition sneakers and, like LeBron, worldly experiences.

Similar to its rim-rattling co-founder, the 10,000-square-foot space will be multi-dimensional. There will be an indoor photo studio, over 200 feet of murals and even a 4,000-square-foot courtyard for “sporting and lifestyle events.”

The announcement comes as the first update since news of the building’s lease was reported in late spring of 2018. The Wynwood location at 261 NW 26th St. will be UNKNWN’s first store since the original opened inside Aventura Mall in 2011.

While the exact date is still unknown, the release notes that grand-opening festivities will be held during Art Basel.

If James’ tenure in the Magic City offers any insight into predicting the store’s success, it should be a slam dunk.