Zu keeper: Young center plays key role in Lakers’ big win over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – When the stakes were at their highest, the young Los Angeles Lakers excelled and the veteran-laden Thunder crumbled.
The Lakers (25-21) beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (26-18), 138-128, in overtime, notching what is easily their most impressive win without LeBron James.
"Really proud of the way our guys just fought and fought and fought and found a way to win," Lakers Coach Luke Walton said.
Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points, making 11 of 20 field goals, and a career high seven three pointers. Brandon Ingram dished out a career high 11 assists. Josh Hart scored 12 points, with 10 rebounds, four of them in overtime. Ivica Zubac scored a career high 26 points, adding 12 rebounds.
Paul George countered, threatening to take over the game like he did when the Lakers lost to the Thunder in Los Angeles. But George's 27 points, seven rebounds and eight assists weren't enough. He missed all five of his shot attempts in overtime – four of them three pointers. As a team, the Thunder made only two of 13 shots in overtime while the Lakers made five of 10.
It was the Lakers' third overtime game this season and their first win in such games.
Down by 17 points in the first quarter, the Lakers seemed headed for a lackluster blowout at the hands of one of the league's best teams.
The Lakers committed too many turnovers – 12 of the Thunder's first 16 points were off Lakers turnovers. They took a 12-point deficit into the second quarter, having trailed at one point by 17.
But then the young Lakers did something they hadn't done on their own in a while.
They fought back.
"I was just a little on edge after the first quarter," Walton said. "I felt like we weren't competing hard enough. Which is not who we are as a group. I think I was probably a little trigger happy, a little on edge about when I thought guys were not competing at an acceptable level. I was going to find people that could get it done."
It seemed for a moment that the Lakers were going to give away what they'd fought so hard to earn.
Seconds away from the end of regulation, the Lakers bench screamed toward the floor for a non-shooting foul. They were up by three and didn't want the Thunder to hit a three-pointer to tie the game. Lonzo Ball acquiesced, but when he did the official determined that Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was shooting a three.
Play stopped, and several players rushed over to ask for a review.
"Look at it!" Tyson Chandler implored the officials.
The play was not reviewed and Westbrook made all three free throws, sending the game to overtime. Referee Tom Washington later admitted the call was a mistake.
"Upon being able to see the review of the play, we realized that the illegal contact actually happened prior to his upward motion," Washington said. "So it should have been a side-out."
Regardless, the Lakers had business to complete.
"The message was simple," Walton said. "It was, how much fun is this? We got five minutes more of basketball to play now. We wanted to win but here we are we got five more minutes. Let's enjoy this. Keep doing what we're doing and competing, rebounding the ball, pushing the pace, making plays for each other. I was impressed."
In overtime, the Lakers held the Thunder to just six points, and they were fueled by Ball, who scored five of their first seven points in overtime, starting with a weighty three.
"It was my fault he hit the three free throws," Ball said of the Westbrook's free throws in overtime. "Maybe I should've fouled him a little earlier. But I had to just wash it off. Told my teammates I got them for the next five minutes. I thought I did pretty good."
A fan in a Lakers jersey whooped in the game's closing seconds, and assistant coach Brian Shaw grinned back at him.
With 32 seconds left in overtime, Ingram flew into the paint to dunk the ball, putting an exclamation point on their night.
"It felt good to score," said Ingram, who only made one field goal all night. "I think driving to the lane and seeing two and three guys every time I went to the rim had me frustrated a little bit. But when you see Lonzo and Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart and those guys playing like that it makes everything better. Especially when you win a game like that."
The buzzer sounded and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stood at center court, hugging a grinning Hart.
It was a happy moment for a team that had struggled to find those in the past month.
